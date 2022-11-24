Advanced search
TCLARKE PLC

(CTO)
06:23 2022-11-24
118.62 GBX   -5.48%
TClarke expects annual revenue to top GBP400 million
AN
05:41aSterling Rises Vs Dollar After Fed Minutes, UK Data
DJ
03:50aGilt Sale Scheme 'Runs in the Background', Says BOE Economist, Pill
DJ
IN BRIEF: TClarke expects annual revenue to top GBP400 million

11/24/2022 | 06:24am EST
TClarke PLC - London-based building services firm - Says its "high-quality" secured order book continues to provide good forward visibility. As at October 31, total secured order book was GBP545 million, up from GBP534 million at December 31. Expects 2022 revenue to be in the region of GBP410 million with some GBP40 million of revenue previously expected to be delivered in 2022 now to be delivered in 2023. Says remains on track to deliver GBP500 million of revenue in 2023.

Expects 2022 to be the first time TClarke revenue has topped GBP400 million. Operating margins are forecasted to be around 2.8%. As a result, the company's earnings per share are expected to rise by around 27% when compared to the prior year.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Lawrence: "As we approach the end of the year, I expect to be reporting that 2022 will have been a great year for TClarke. Our teams across the country are doing a fantastic job in continuing to win and deliver record volumes of high quality work, in spite of the challenging economic environment."

Current stock price: 121.50 pence, down 3.2% on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 24%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 450 M 543 M 543 M
Net income 2022 9,20 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
Net cash 2022 7,30 M 8,80 M 8,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,86x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 53,9 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,10x
EV / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 204
Free-Float 48,7%
Mark Lawrence Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Trevor John Mitchell Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Iain Colquhoun McCusker Chairman
Peter John Maskell Senior Independent Director
Jonathan D. Hook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCLARKE PLC-21.56%65
VINCI3.61%56 259
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.83%34 810
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.40%32 320
QUANTA SERVICES27.51%20 892
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.66%19 184