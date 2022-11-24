IN BRIEF: TClarke expects annual revenue to top GBP400 million

TClarke PLC - London-based building services firm - Says its "high-quality" secured order book continues to provide good forward visibility. As at October 31, total secured order book was GBP545 million, up from GBP534 million at December 31. Expects 2022 revenue to be in the region of GBP410 million with some GBP40 million of revenue previously expected to be delivered in 2022 now to be delivered in 2023. Says remains on track to deliver GBP500 million of revenue in 2023.

Expects 2022 to be the first time TClarke revenue has topped GBP400 million. Operating margins are forecasted to be around 2.8%. As a result, the company's earnings per share are expected to rise by around 27% when compared to the prior year.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Lawrence: "As we approach the end of the year, I expect to be reporting that 2022 will have been a great year for TClarke. Our teams across the country are doing a fantastic job in continuing to win and deliver record volumes of high quality work, in spite of the challenging economic environment."

Current stock price: 121.50 pence, down 3.2% on Thursday in London

12-month change: down 24%

