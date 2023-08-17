COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Tvis, 17 August 2023

TCM GROUP A/S revise full-year financial guidance for 2023.

Reflecting on both the information gained from the results for the first half of 2023 and the continued high degree of uncertainty characterising the current market conditions we adjust our financial outlook for the 2023 as follows: a full year revenue guidance in the range DKK 1,050-1,125 million (previously DKK 1,050-1,175 million), and an adjusted EBIT in the range DKK 68-90 million (previously DKK 68-102 million). The financial outlook includes figures for Aubo Production A/S as from 3 July 2023.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 25 17 42 33

IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk





