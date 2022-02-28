Log in
    TCM   DK0060915478

TCM GROUP A/S

(TCM)
02/22 05:30:09 am
127.75 DKK   +3.02%
05:17a Reporting of Manager's transactions – CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
GL
02/25TCM A/S : Webcast Presentation Q4 2021
PU
02/25TRANSCRIPT : TCM Group A/S, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
Reporting of Manager's transactions – CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S

02/28/2022 | 05:17am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 131/2021

Tvis, 28 February 2022

Reporting of Manager’s transactions – CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, TCM Group A/S (the "Company) hereby notifies receipt of information, that CEO Torben Paulin has brought shares in the Company for approx. DKK 0.5 million.

Please see the attachment for details.

For additional information, please contact:
CEO, Torben Paulin, TCM Group, +45 21 21 04 64

About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Kø-kkener and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Financials
Sales 2021 1 034 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2021 125 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net Debt 2021 120 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,47x
Yield 2021 5,60%
Capitalization 1 124 M 170 M 170 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends TCM GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 124,00 DKK
Average target price 172,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torben Paulin Chief Executive Officer
Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen Chief Financial Officer
Sanna Mari Suvanto-Harsaae Chairman
Anders Tormod Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Søren Mygind Eskildsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCM GROUP A/S-22.01%170
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC-10.12%6 431
ZBOM HOME COLLECTION CO.,LTD-6.84%1 372
AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION-19.11%874
GOLDENHOME LIVING CO., LTD.-8.78%846
NOBIA AB (PUBL)-24.73%733