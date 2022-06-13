Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. TCM Group A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCM   DK0060915478

TCM GROUP A/S

(TCM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  09:11 2022-06-13 am EDT
75.70 DKK   -7.34%
02:15aReporting of Manager's transactions – CFO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
GL
02:15aReporting of Manager's transactions – CFO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
GL
06/09Reporting of Manager's transactions – CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reporting of Manager's transactions – CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S

06/13/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 144/2022

Tvis, 13 June 2022

Reporting of Manager’s transactions – CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, TCM Group A/S (the "Company) hereby notifies receipt of information, that CEO Torben Paulin has brought shares in the Company for approx. DKK 0.4 million.

Please see the attachment for details.

For additional information, please contact:
CEO, Torben Paulin, TCM Group, +45 21 21 04 64

About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment


All news about TCM GROUP A/S
02:15aReporting of Manager's transactions – CFO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
GL
02:15aReporting of Manager's transactions – CFO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
GL
06/09Reporting of Manager's transactions – CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
GL
06/09Reporting of Manager's transactions – CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
GL
05/23Reporting of Manager's transactions – CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
GL
05/23Reporting of Manager's transactions – CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
GL
05/19Reporting of Manager's transactions – CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
GL
05/19Reporting of Manager's transactions – CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
GL
05/19TCM Group A/S announced that it has received DKK 0.7 million in funding
CI
05/18TRANSCRIPT : TCM Group A/S, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 18, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 151 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2022 101 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net Debt 2022 235 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,37x
Yield 2022 13,7%
Capitalization 671 M 94,9 M 94,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart TCM GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
TCM Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCM GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 81,70 DKK
Average target price 154,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 88,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torben Paulin Chief Executive Officer
Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen Chief Financial Officer
Sanna Mari Suvanto-Harsaae Chairman
Anders Tormod Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Søren Mygind Eskildsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCM GROUP A/S-48.62%95
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC-27.83%4 582
ZBOM HOME COLLECTION CO.,LTD-31.16%955
AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION-22.48%837
GOLDENHOME LIVING CO., LTD.-32.96%585
NOBIA AB (PUBL)-44.48%508