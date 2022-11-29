Advanced search
    TCM   DK0060915478

TCM GROUP A/S

(TCM)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-11-28 am EST
64.90 DKK   -0.15%
01:31aTcm Group A/s : Change in executive management – TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO
GL
01:30aTcm Group A/s : Change in executive management – TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO
AQ
11/28Tcm Group A/s : Reporting of Manager's transactions – CEO buys shares in TCM Group A/S
GL
TCM Group A/S: Change in executive management – TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO

11/29/2022 | 01:31am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 154/2022

Tvis, 29 November 2022

Change in executive management – TCM Group starts process of finding new CFO.

Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen has decided to step down as CFO in TCM Group to pursue new opportunities outside TCM Group and the kitchen industry.

CEO Torben Paulin:
“After 8 years of contribution to the development of TCM Group, Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen, CFO, has decided to pursue new opportunities in a position outside TCM Group and the kitchen industry.

Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen will step down as CFO at the latest by 31 May 2023, or when a successor is onboarded. The process of recruiting a new CFO will now be initiated.”

Contact
For further information, please contact:
CEO Torben Paulin +45 21210464
IR Contact - ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group A/S
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Kø-kken and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 1 141 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2022 70,1 M 9,79 M 9,79 M
Net Debt 2022 314 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,44x
Yield 2022 4,73%
Capitalization 588 M 82,2 M 82,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 526
Free-Float 93,5%
Technical analysis trends TCM GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 64,90 DKK
Average target price 129,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 98,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torben Paulin Chief Executive Officer
Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen Chief Financial Officer
Sanna Mari Suvanto-Harsaae Chairman
Anders Tormod Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Søren Mygind Eskildsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCM GROUP A/S-59.12%82
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC-33.22%4 115
ZBOM HOME COLLECTION CO.,LTD-11.87%1 152
AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION-14.11%931
GUANGDONG PIANO CUSTOMIZED FURNITURE CO., LTD.7.73%498
NOBIA AB (PUBL)-56.00%387