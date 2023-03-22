Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  TCM Group A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCM   DK0060915478

TCM GROUP A/S

(TCM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  11:16:28 2023-03-21 am EDT
66.00 DKK   +1.69%
04:43aTcm Group A/s : Notice Annual General Meeting
GL
04:43aTcm Group A/s : Notice Annual General Meeting
GL
02/27Tcm A/s : Webcast Presentation Q4 2022
PU
TCM Group A/S: Notice Annual General Meeting

03/22/2023 | 04:43am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT                                                                                                                    

No. 163/2023

Tvis, 22 March 2023

The annual general meeting of TCM Group A/S will be held on the 13 April 2023 at 5 p.m. (CEST) at Skautrupvej 22b, Tvis, 7500 Holstebro, Denmark.

The notice and the agenda for the annual general meeting are attached to this announcement.

For further information please contact:
Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachments


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 979 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2023 55,0 M 7,95 M 7,95 M
Net Debt 2023 248 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 4,14%
Capitalization 598 M 86,6 M 86,6 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 482
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart TCM GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
TCM Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCM GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 66,00 DKK
Average target price 82,50 DKK
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torben Paulin Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Hjannung Chief Financial Officer
Sanna Mari Suvanto-Harsaae Chairman
Anders Tormod Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Søren Mygind Eskildsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCM GROUP A/S-9.59%87
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC23.04%4 598
ZBOM HOME COLLECTION CO.,LTD29.02%1 400
AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION6.61%846
GUANGDONG PIANO CUSTOMIZED FURNITURE CO., LTD.-1.54%485
NANJING OLO HOME FURNISHING CO.,LTD19.30%436