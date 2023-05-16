Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. TCM Group A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCM   DK0060915478

TCM GROUP A/S

(TCM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  09:43:10 2023-05-16 am EDT
71.40 DKK    0.00%
01:14pTcm Group A/s : TCM GROUP A/S revise full-year financial guidance for 2023.
GL
04/13Tcm Group A/s : Course of the Annual General Meeting
GL
04/13Tcm Group A/s : Course of the Annual General Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

TCM Group A/S: TCM GROUP A/S revise full-year financial guidance for 2023.

05/16/2023 | 01:14pm EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 165/2023

        Tvis, 16 May 2023

TCM GROUP A/S revise full-year financial guidance for 2023.


TCM Group revise the full year financial guidance for 2023 issued on 23 February 2023:

Adjusted outlook for 2023:

We reiterate our full year revenue guidance, but we revise our adjusted EBIT-guidance: Full year revenue is still expected to be in the range DKK 950-1,050 million (unchanged), while we now expect an adjusted EBIT in the range DKK 60-90 million (previously DKK 70-100 million).

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64
Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 97 43 52 00
IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 979 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2023 55,0 M 8,02 M 8,02 M
Net Debt 2023 248 M 36,2 M 36,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 3,82%
Capitalization 647 M 94,5 M 94,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 482
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart TCM GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
TCM Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCM GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 71,40 DKK
Average target price 80,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Torben Paulin Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Hjannung Chief Financial Officer
Sanna Mari Suvanto-Harsaae Chairman
Anders Tormod Skole-Sørensen Deputy Chairman
Søren Mygind Eskildsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCM GROUP A/S-2.19%94
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC24.39%4 823
ZBOM HOME COLLECTION CO.,LTD25.07%1 516
AMERICAN WOODMARK CORPORATION7.31%872
NOBIA AB (PUBL)-28.92%246
CAESARSTONE LTD.-18.56%167
