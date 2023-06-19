Advanced search
    TCM   DK0060915478

TCM GROUP A/S

(TCM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  08:10:49 2023-06-19 am EDT
68.00 DKK   +0.59%
08:04aTcm Group A/s : TCM GROUP A/S revise full-year financial guidance for 2023.
GL
08:02aTcm Group A/s : TCM Group A/S acquires 100% of the shares in Aubo Production A/S
GL
05/17Transcript : TCM Group A/S, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 17, 2023
CI
TCM Group A/S: TCM GROUP A/S revise full-year financial guidance for 2023.

06/19/2023 | 08:04am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 168/2023

        Tvis, 19 June 2023

TCM GROUP A/S revise full-year financial guidance for 2023.

Following the announcement of the acquisition of Aubo Production A/S, TCM Group revise the full year financial guidance for 2023 issued on 16 May 2023:

Adjusted outlook for 2023:

As a result of the transaction the full year outlook for TCM Group A/S is revised. Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,050-1,175 million (previously DKK 950-1,050 million), and the guidance for the full year adjusted EBIT is now expected to be in the range of DKK 68-102 million (previously DKK 60-90 million).

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64
Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 97 43 52 00
IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are designed and produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken and Nettoline. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 140 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. TCM Group is supplier to the 45% owned e-commerce kitchen business Celebert, which operates under the brands kitchn.dk, billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Woods. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 987 M 145 M 145 M
Net income 2023 43,6 M 6,40 M 6,40 M
Net Debt 2023 260 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 3,21%
Capitalization 613 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 449
Free-Float 92,9%
