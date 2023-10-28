TCNS Clothing Co. Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

TCNS Clothing Co. Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 2,256.73 million compared to INR 3,505.07 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2,274.97 million compared to INR 3,522.91 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 1,363.43 million compared to net income of INR 76.36 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 21.45 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 1.2 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 21.45 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 1.17 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 4,697.39 million compared to INR 6,268.97 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 4,762.53 million compared to INR 6,353.09 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 1,733.21 million compared to net income of INR 100.71 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 27.27 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 1.58 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 27.27 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 1.55 a year ago.