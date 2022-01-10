TCR² Therapeutics Announces 2022 Strategic Priorities and Anticipated Milestones

- Safety Review Team (SRT) identified gavo-cel recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) at 1x108 cells/m2

- Initiation of gavo-cel Phase 2 study expected in 1H 2022 with initial data in 2H 2022

- Initial data from TC-510 Phase 1/2 trial anticipated in 2H 2022

- Selection of lead allogeneic TRuC-T cell candidate anticipated in 2022

- TCR2 to present an update on Company progress at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7:30AM E.T.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced its strategic priorities and anticipated milestones for 2022.

“TCR2 is building a leading cell therapy company for the treatment of cancer patients with solid tumors and we believe 2022 will be a transformative year for the company. In our upcoming Phase 2 clinical trial, gavo-cel efficacy will be evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with key immune checkpoint inhibitors through our partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb. We believe gavo-cel has a promising competitive profile in mesothelioma as well as other mesothelin-positive solid tumors, such as ovarian cancer, where we were the first company to demonstrate a RECIST clinical response with a cell therapy as a single agent,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “In addition, we will be generating clinical data from the next program in the pipeline, TC-510, which is our first enhanced TRuC-T cell. In a milestone-rich year, we will also provide several preclinical updates on our emerging pipeline, including from a collaboration with Arbor Biotechnologies to further advance our allogeneic TRuC-T cells for the treatment of solid tumors.”

Gavo-cel: Lead TRuC-T cell targeting mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma

SRT identified recommended Phase 2 dose at 1x10 8 cells/m 2

cells/m Update on Phase 2 expansion cohort initiation anticipated in 1H 2022, which is subject to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) feedback on the clinical trial design and clearance to initiate the Phase 2 expansion cohort

Expanded and complete Phase 1 dataset on safety, efficacy and translational data anticipated in 1H 2022

Initial data from Phase 2 expansion cohort including safety, efficacy and translational data anticipated in 2H 2022

TC-510: TRuC-T cell targeting mesothelin-positive solid tumors

IND filing and clearance anticipated in 1H 2022

Initial safety, efficacy and translational data from Phase 1 dose escalation anticipated in 2H 2022

Pipeline Expansion: Prioritization of enhanced TRuC-T cells in the Company’s growing pipeline including both autologous and allogeneic programs in 2022

Allogeneic TRuC-T cells : Preclinical data from and selection of lead allogeneic TRuC-T cell candidate anticipated in 2022

: Preclinical data from and selection of lead allogeneic TRuC-T cell candidate anticipated in 2022 Autologous TRuC-T cells: Preclinical data from TRuC-T cells targeting novel antigens and enhancements anticipated in 2022

Manufacturing: TCR2 continues to focus on securing manufacturing capacity in a capital efficient manner



Material for gavo-cel clinical trials expected to be supplemented by ElevateBio in 2H 2022

Phased buildout of commercial-scale manufacturing center of excellence in Rockville, Maryland with anticipated cGMP production in 2023

Cash Position and Financial Guidance

TCR2 ended the third quarter of 2021 with $295.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. The Company expects that this will fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2024.

