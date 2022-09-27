Advanced search
TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.

(TCRR)
04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
1.690 USD   -2.87%
04:16pTCR² Therapeutics to Announce Complete Phase 1 Portion of the Gavo-cel Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors
GL
10:00aTcr-2 therapeutics to present at the jefferies cell and genetic medicine summit
AQ
09/26TCR² Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Cell & Genetic Medicine Summit
GL
TCR² Therapeutics to Announce Complete Phase 1 Portion of the Gavo-cel Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors

09/27/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced that the Company plans to discuss the complete Phase 1 portion of the gavo-cel Phase 1/2 clinical trial for mesothelin-expressing solid tumors in a premarket press release and conference call to be held on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 at 8:00am E.T.

In order to participate in the conference call, please register at https://bit.ly/3BTJ9Z7. Participants can register via this link up to ten minutes prior to start time. The webcast and presentation will be made available on the TCR2 Therapeutics website in the Investors section under Events at investors.tcr2.com/events. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors. The company is focused on the discovery and development of product candidates against novel and complex targets utilizing its proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells). The TRuC platform is designed to specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Carl Mauch
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(617) 949-5667
carl.mauch@tcr2.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -127 M - -
Net cash 2022 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,54x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67,2 M 67,2 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 139
Free-Float 95,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,74 $
Average target price 12,78 $
Spread / Average Target 634%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Garry E. Menzel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric M. Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
Stephen W. Webster Independent Director
Alfonso Quintás-Cardama Chief Medical Officer
Peter Olagunju Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.-62.66%67
MODERNA, INC.-52.87%46 823
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-34.05%34 705
LONZA GROUP AG-42.20%32 942
SEAGEN INC.-12.50%24 949
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.40%23 692