Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.    TCRR

TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.

(TCRR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TCR² Therapeutics to Present at the Needham Healthcare Conference

04/08/2021 | 06:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics, will present an update on Company progress at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 14, 2021 at 8:00am E.T. using a virtual platform.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.tcr2.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors or hematological malignancies. TCR2’s proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while secreting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting solid tumors, gavo-cel, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma. The Company’s lead TRuC-T cell product candidate targeting hematological malignancies, TC-110, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (aALL) and with aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Carl Mauch
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
(617) 949-5667
carl.mauch@tcr2.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.
06:45aTCR² Therapeutics to Present at the Needham Healthcare Conference
GL
03/29TCR2 THERAPEUTICS  : Signs Lease Deal for Cell Therapy Manufacturing Facility
MT
03/29TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
03/29TCR² Therapeutics Establishes Commercial-Scale Cell Therapy Manufacturing Fac..
GL
03/17TCR2 THERAPEUTICS  : Files for Mixed-Securities Shelf
MT
03/16TCR2 THERAPEUTICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
03/12TCR2 THERAPEUTICS  : TCR-2 Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 202..
AQ
03/11TCR2 THERAPEUTICS  : Believes Cash, Investment Balance to be Enough through 2024..
MT
03/11TCR2 THERAPEUTICS  : Wedbush Raises TCR2 Therapeutics' Price Target to $57 From ..
MT
03/11TCR2 THERAPEUTICS  : SVB Leerink Adjusts TCR2 Therapeutics PT to $34 From $41, M..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -89,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 836 M 836 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,67 $
Last Close Price 21,93 $
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Garry E. Menzel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayur Ian Somaiya Chief Financial Officer
Ansbert K. Gadicke Chairman
Robert Hofmeister Chief Scientific Officer
Alfonso Quintás-Cardama Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.-29.10%836
MODERNA, INC.25.84%52 657
LONZA GROUP AG-5.87%42 882
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.12.52%38 660
CELLTRION, INC.-14.76%37 381
SEAGEN INC.-17.42%26 222
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ