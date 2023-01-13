Advanced search
    TCS   US87238U2033

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:01 2022-03-03 am EST
3.193 USD   -.--%
Correction: TCS Group Holding PLC: Headhunter Group plc Appoints Mr Sergey Arsenyev as Non-Executive Director

01/13/2023 | 01:20pm EST
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
Correction: TCS Group Holding PLC: Headhunter Group plc Appoints Mr Sergey Arsenyev as Non-Executive Director

13-Jan-2023 / 21:19 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC: Headhunter Group plc Appoints Mr Sergey Arsenyev as Non-Executive Director

  • Correct news added below


Limassol, Cyprus  12 January 2023. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, announces that Mr. Sergey Arsenyev, an independent non-executive director of the Group, has joined the Board of HeadHunter Group PLC as a non-executive director, with effect from 10, January, 2023. 

 

Other than the directorships highlighted above, there are no matters requiring disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

 

 For enquiries:

 

IR Department

ir@tinkoff-group.com

 

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

 
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 215779
EQS News ID: 1535233

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1535233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 242 M - -
Net income 2022 632 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 911 M 1 911 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 43 787
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
TCS Group Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilya Nikolaevich Pisemsky Chief Financial Officer
Constantinos Economides Executive Director
Margarita Hadjitofi Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Lesin Wolfe Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Trimithiotou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC-96.21%1 911
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.12%409 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.08%276 533
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 556
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.51%163 203
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 234