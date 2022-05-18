Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  TCS Group Holding PLC
  News
  Summary
    TCS   US87238U2033

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/03 02:00:01 am EST
3.193 USD    0.00%
02:28pRussia's TCS says first-quarter net profit fell, without giving figures
RE
01:21pTCS Group Holding PLC releases highlights for Q1 2022 performance
EQ
01:20pRussia's TCS Group reports Q1 net profit drop, does not disclose specific numbers
RE
Russia's TCS says first-quarter net profit fell, without giving figures

05/18/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

(Reuters) - TCS Group Holding, which runs online bank Tinkoff, Russia's second-largest credit card issuer, said on Wednesday its net profit had fallen year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, but declined to disclose figures.

The lender, which has not been hit directly by Western sanctions, has nevertheless endured a turbulent few weeks since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

TCS founder Oleg Tinkov in April sold his 35% stake to a firm controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, soon after criticising Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Russian authorities have allowed banks to limit the information they disclose, and TCS opted not to publish detailed results as it would usually do under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

TCS said Tinkoff's customer numbers rose to 22.7 million, nearly 8 million more than a year ago, and said group gross revenue "grew materially year-on-year and also increased quarter-on-quarter", while the net interest margin also rose.

"The group has a significant rouble and FX liquidity cushion and ample capital buffers, which will enable it to adapt further to the changing environment in 2022," TCS said.

Net profit, which remained positive, fell due primarily to an increase in funding costs and other factors, TCS said.

TCS, which ring-fenced its Russian business in April, said regular quarterly dividends would remain suspended through December 2022.

TINKOV VS TINKOFF

Days after Tinkov's first outburst in opposition to events in Ukraine, Tinkoff said it had outgrown the original meaning of its brand based on its founder's name and that recent developments had made a long-planned decision to rebrand even more pressing.

Tinkov has cast his stake sale as a forced measure, telling the New York Times in May that he could not negotiate and had to simply take what he was offered in a deal that saw Potanin benefit, snapping up his second banking asset after buying Rosbank from Societe Generale when the French lender exited the Russian market.

In a subsequent interview this month with Russian blogger Yuri Dud, Tinkov said he and Potanin had discussed terms via Zoom and that he had ultimately sold his stake, which he had estimated at more than $2 billion in early March, for "kopecks".

But a source close to the company contested this, saying Tinkov had decided between five or six buyers, and turned down a different option which would have seen the management team buy out his share.

The company also took issue with Tinkov's claim in the Dud interview that the bank's management team had called him to say they had received a call from Russia's presidential administration threatening to nationalise the bank.

A Tinkoff representative said: "This did not happen, this is a fabrication. These facts do not correspond to reality."

Tinkov, 54, stepped down as chairman of Tinkoff Bank in 2020. TCS said in March that Tinkov did not occupy any decision-making position and sanctions against him would not affect the company.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Smith and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL -0.07% 21348 End-of-day quote.-6.48%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -0.29% 23.98 Real-time Quote.-20.38%
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 0.00% 3.193 Delayed Quote.-96.21%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -0.16% 33.78 Delayed Quote.-31.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.39% 64 Delayed Quote.-14.76%
Analyst Recommendations on TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 343 M - -
Net income 2022 632 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 396 M 396 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 43 787
Free-Float 78,7%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,00 $
Average target price 88,65 $
Spread / Average Target 4 333%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilya Nikolaevich Pisemsky Chief Financial Officer
Constantinos Economides Executive Director
Margarita Hadjitofi Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Lesin Wolfe Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Trimithiotou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC-96.21%396
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.32%358 849
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.11%289 967
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%237 223
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.67%176 630
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.90%165 676