  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TCS Group Holding PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   US87238U2033

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
3.193 USD   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Tinkoff introduces 3% commission on incoming SWIFT FX transfers

06/16/2022 | 02:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

(Reuters) - TCS Group Holding, which runs Russian online bank Tinkoff, on Thursday said it was introducing a 3% commission on incoming SWIFT transfers in dollars, euros and pounds and setting a minimum amount for outgoing transfers at $20,000.

With their already limited cash holdings of hard currency, Russian banks have few options for investing foreign currencies because of capital controls in Russia and the risk of funds abroad being frozen as a result of Western sanctions, causing some to introduce fees.

"The minimum sum for SWIFT transfers will be $20,000," Tinkoff said on its Telegram channel. "We are forced to introduce temporary restrictions due to the increased number of checks from western partners and the lower volume of payments processed for clients of Russian banks."

Those changes came into effect on Thursday. The bank had said that it would not impose commission on SWIFT transfers until after June 30.

Tinkoff said a 1% service fee it plans to deduct monthly on accounts in dollars, euros, pounds and Swiss francs, starting from June 23, would now apply on accounts with over 10,000 units, rather than 1,000.

The central bank said on Tuesday that service fees for bank accounts in foreign currency, introduced by some Russian banks, were unacceptable.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 0.00% 3.193 Delayed Quote.-96.21%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.04% 56.625 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 159 M - -
Net income 2022 632 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 396 M 396 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 43 787
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
TCS Group Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,00 $
Average target price 99,70 $
Spread / Average Target 4 885%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilya Nikolaevich Pisemsky Chief Financial Officer
Constantinos Economides Executive Director
Margarita Hadjitofi Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Lesin Wolfe Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Trimithiotou Executive Director
