TCS Group Holding PLC    TCS

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - February 2021

04/02/2021 | 03:02am EDT
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) 
Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - February 2021 
02-Apr-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - February 2021 
Moscow, Russia - 02 April 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of 
online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces Tinkoff Bank's unaudited RAS 
financial highlights for January - February 2021. 
 
For the first two month of 2021, net income stood at RUB 12bn versus RUB 10.3bn in January - February 2020. 
 
It should be noted that the RAS net income figure is not a reliable indicator of IFRS net income for the same period. 
There is a very low correlation between financial results under the two reporting standards as a result of significant 
accounting differences. Therefore, RAS figures should not be used as the basis for conclusions on forthcoming IFRS 
results. 
 
The gross loan portfolio amounted to RUB 460bn representing an increase of 20% y-o-y. The net loan portfolio amounted 
to RUB 385bn having increased by 19% y-o-y and constituted 47% of total assets (44% at year-end 2020). 
 
Retail customer accounts stood at RUB 533bn. Tinkoff Bank continued to retain substantial liquidity: the CBR N2 ratio 
stood at 68% (minimum requirement: 15%), and the CBR N3 ratio was 126% (minimum requirement: 50%). Retail customer 
accounts constituted 75% of total liabilities. 
 
Total assets increased by 39% y-o-y to RUB 816bn. 
 
As of 1 March 2021, total capital including retained profits (based on Form 123) amounted to RUB 123.9bn. The CBR N1 
capital adequacy ratio was 12.9%. Core Capital Adequacy Ratio (N1.1) was 10% and Main Capital Adequacy Ratio (N1.2) was 
 12.1%. 
 
Note on RAS results 
 
Please note that the figures in this press release are calculated in accordance with Tinkoff Bank's internal 
methodology which is available at: 
http://static.tinkoff.ru/documents/eng/investor-relations/ras-methodology.pdf 
 
RAS results are not a reliable indicator of IFRS results due to significant accounting differences that make a direct 
read-across from RAS to IFRS results impossible. The main differences between RAS and IFRS are: 
  ? Consolidated results under IFRS include a number of additional items and results of its subsidiaries 
  ? Accrual of expenses under IFRS 
  ? Timing differences in accounting for restructured loans ('instalments') and loans going through courts 
  ? The effect from the revaluation of currency derivative instruments 
  ? The effect of deferred income tax. 
 
 
For enquiries: 
                               Tinkoff 
Tinkoff 
                               Larisa Chernysheva 
Artem Lebedev                  IR Department 
PR Department 
                               + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) 
                               Neri Tollardo 
Alexandr Leonov 
                               +44 7741 078383 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) 
                               ir@tinkoff.ru 
pr@tinkoff.ru

TCS Group Holding PLC

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 11 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.2%. The 12M 2020 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 44.2bn. The ROE was 40.6%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives.

In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US87238U2033 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TCS 
LEI Code:      2534000KL0PLD6KG7T76 
Sequence No.:  96854 
EQS News ID:   1180736 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

