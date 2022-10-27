TCS : AGM Notice 2022

APPENDIX 1 - Background and Proposed Resolutions

1. Appointment of Chairperson of the Meeting

It is proposed that the Chairperson of the Board of Directors (or if not present, any Director present and willing to act) be appointed as Chairperson of the Meeting.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

THAT the Chairperson of the Board of Directors (or if not present, any Director present and willing to act) be appointed as Chairperson of the Meeting.

2. Appointment of Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus as auditors of the Company and approval of

their remuneration

The Board of Directors has proposed that Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus be appointed as auditors of the Company. It was further proposed that the remuneration of Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus be approved by the Board of Directors in accordance with their terms of engagement.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

THAT Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus be appointed as auditors of the Company, pursuant to section 153 of the Law, as recommended by the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to approve their remuneration in accordance with their terms of engagement.

3. Re-appointment of Mr. Daniel Wolfe as director of the Company

The Board of Directors appointed Mr Daniel Wolfe as a member of the Board of Directors on 1 April 2022. In accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, directors of the Company appointed under regulation 96 shall retire at the next following annual general meeting where they are eligible for re-appointment subject to recommendation by the Board of Directors.

Daniel Wolfe retires with effect from the conclusion of the Meeting. The Board of Directors has proposed that Daniel Wolfe be re-appointed as a director of the Company, and in this respect notice will be promptly delivered to all Shareholders in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.

Daniel Wolfe (age 57) has been an independent non-executive Director, member of the Audit Committee and of the Strategy Committee and chair of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since April 2022.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

THAT Mr. Daniel Wolfe be re-appointed as director of the Company with effect as of the conclusion of the Meeting.

4. Re-appointment of Mr. Sergey Arsenyev as director of the Company

The Board of Directors appointed Sergey Arsenyev as a member of the Board of Directors on 9