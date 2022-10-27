Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TCS Group Holding PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   US87238U2033

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
3.193 USD   -.--%
04:54aTcs : AGM Notice 2022
PU
10/24Former Tinkoff execs raise $16 million for fintech start-up
RE
10/21Tcs : Ar 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TCS : AGM Notice 2022

10/27/2022 | 04:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

Registered Number H.E. 107963

(Company)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

To all the members of the Company (the "Shareholders" and each a "Shareholder")

Notice is hereby given that the AGM of the Company for the year 2022 will be held at 5th Floor, 25 Berengaria, Spyrou Araouzou 25, Limassol 3036, Cyprus on 22 November 2022 at 12:00p.m. (Cyprus time), for the Shareholders to consider and if deem fit approve the matters set out below.

The board of directors of the Company (Board of Directors) proposes the following agenda:

AGENDA

  1. Welcoming the Shareholders.
  2. Shareholders present at the AGM.
  3. Resolutions to be considered and voted upon:
    Ordinary Business
    1. Appointment of Chairperson of the Meeting.
    2. To appoint Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors in accordance with their terms of engagement.
    3. To re-appoint Mr. Daniel Wolfe as a director of the Company.
    4. To re-appoint Mr. Sergey Arsenyev as a director of the Company.
    5. To re-appoint Ms. Margarita Hadjitofi as a director of the Company.
    6. To approve the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

Special Business

  1. 7. To authorise the Board of Directors to buy back any ordinary shares, or interests in ordinary shares including global depository receipts, in the Company.

  2. To receive and consider the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.
  3. Result of Resolution Voting.
  4. Close of Meeting.

A more detailed description and the background to items 1-7 and proposed resolutions are attached hereto as Appendix 1.

1

NOTES

  1. Available documents and information

The full and complete Annual Report of the Company for the year 2021 (including the Corporate Governance, the Report of the Board of Directors, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021) and all documents to be submitted to the Meeting may be obtained from the registered office of the Company at 5th Floor, 25 Berengaria, Spyrou Araouzou 25, Limassol 3036, Cyprus.

Moreover, these documents will be available shortly on the website of the Group at https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/investor-relations/.

  1. Record Date

The record date for participation at the Meeting is set to be 18 November, 2022 (Record Date).

Only holders of shares conferring the right to attend and vote at the Meeting registered as at the opening of business in Limassol, Cyprus on the Record Date in the Company's register of members shall be entitled to participate and vote at the Meeting. Any change in the recording in the register after the opening of business on the Record Date will not be taken into account in determining the right of any person to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Evidence of the shareholder's status may be established with the presentation of the Identity Card or other certificate of recognition, based on which the Company can verify the identification with the register of members.

  1. Notice of Annual General Meeting

A copy of the notice of the Meeting is also available on the website of the Group at https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/investor-relations/.

  1. Shareholders' rights
  1. Right of placement of proposed resolution
    In accordance with Article 127B of the Companies Law, Cap. 113 (Law), the Company's shareholders have the right to submit a proposed resolution as a subject of the agenda of the Meeting, provided that they own at least 5% of the issued share capital which represents at least 5% of the total voting rights of all the shareholders who have the right to vote at the Meeting.
  2. Right of submission of questions
    Subject to any measures the Company may take in order to safeguard the identity of the shareholders and in accordance with the provisions of article 128C(2) of the Law, any shareholder has the right to submit questions relating to the subjects of the agenda of the Meeting and obtain answers to those questions by the Company. The Company may provide a general answer to questions having the same content.

2

  1. Right to Appoint Proxy

Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting, is entitled to appoint pursuant to section 130 of the Law, a proxy to attend and vote in his place. The proxy may not be a member of the Company. The Form of Proxy is attached hereto as Appendix 2 and is also available on the website of the Group at https://www.tinkoff.ru/eng/investor-relations/. The Form of Proxy must be completed and returned by regular mail, facsimile or e-mail so as to be received at least 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting to:

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC Attn: Ioanna Georgiou Phone: +357 2505 0668 Facsimile: +357 2504 0415

E-mail:ioanna.georgiou@royalpine.com

APPENDICES

  1. Background and Proposed Resolutions; and
  2. Proxy Form

Limassol, 27 October 2022

____________________________

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD

Ioanna Georgiou on behalf of

CAELION SECRETARIAL LIMITED Secretary

3

APPENDIX 1 - Background and Proposed Resolutions

1. Appointment of Chairperson of the Meeting

It is proposed that the Chairperson of the Board of Directors (or if not present, any Director present and willing to act) be appointed as Chairperson of the Meeting.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

THAT the Chairperson of the Board of Directors (or if not present, any Director present and willing to act) be appointed as Chairperson of the Meeting.

2. Appointment of Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus as auditors of the Company and approval of

their remuneration

The Board of Directors has proposed that Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus be appointed as auditors of the Company. It was further proposed that the remuneration of Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus be approved by the Board of Directors in accordance with their terms of engagement.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

THAT Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus be appointed as auditors of the Company, pursuant to section 153 of the Law, as recommended by the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to approve their remuneration in accordance with their terms of engagement.

3. Re-appointment of Mr. Daniel Wolfe as director of the Company

The Board of Directors appointed Mr Daniel Wolfe as a member of the Board of Directors on 1 April 2022. In accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, directors of the Company appointed under regulation 96 shall retire at the next following annual general meeting where they are eligible for re-appointment subject to recommendation by the Board of Directors.

Daniel Wolfe retires with effect from the conclusion of the Meeting. The Board of Directors has proposed that Daniel Wolfe be re-appointed as a director of the Company, and in this respect notice will be promptly delivered to all Shareholders in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.

Daniel Wolfe (age 57) has been an independent non-executive Director, member of the Audit Committee and of the Strategy Committee and chair of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since April 2022.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

THAT Mr. Daniel Wolfe be re-appointed as director of the Company with effect as of the conclusion of the Meeting.

4. Re-appointment of Mr. Sergey Arsenyev as director of the Company

The Board of Directors appointed Sergey Arsenyev as a member of the Board of Directors on 9

4

September 2022. In accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, directors of the Company appointed under regulation 96 shall retire at the next following annual general meeting where they are eligible for re-appointment subject to recommendation by the Board of Directors.

Sergey Arsenyev retires with effect from the conclusion of the Meeting. The Board of Directors has proposed that Sergey Arsenyev be re-appointed as a director of the Company, and in this respect notice will be promptly delivered to all Shareholders in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.

Sergey Arsenyev (age 51) has been an independent non-executive Director and chair of the Strategy Committee of the Company since early September 2022 and a member of the Remuneration Committee since 7 October 2022.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

THAT Mr. Sergey Arsenyev be re-appointed as director of the Company with effect as of the conclusion of the Meeting.

5. Re-appointment of Ms. Margarita Hadjitofi as director of the Company

The Board of Directors appointed Margarita Hadjitofi as a member of the Board of Directors on 11 May 2021. She last retired by rotation on 19 November 2021 at the Company's annual general meeting and was re-appointed as a director of the Company on the same date. In accordance with regulation 91 of the Articles of Association of the Company, one-third of the non-executive directors of the Company shall retire by rotation at each annual general meeting where they are eligible for reappointment subject to recommendation by the Board of Directors.

Margarita Hadjitofi retires with effect from the conclusion of the Meeting. The Board of Directors has proposed that Margarita Hadjitofi be re-appointed as a director of the Company, and in this respect notice will be promptly delivered to all Shareholders in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.

Margarita Hadjitofi (age 42) has been an independent non-executive Director since May 2021 and chair of the Risk and Emerging Risk (sustainability) Committee of the Company since June 2021.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

THAT Ms. Margarita Hadjitofi be re-appointed as director of the Company with effect as of the conclusion of the Meeting.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TCS Group Holding plc published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 08:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
04:54aTcs : AGM Notice 2022
PU
10/24Former Tinkoff execs raise $16 million for fintech start-up
RE
10/21Tcs : Ar 2021
PU
10/21Tcs : Annual Report 2021
PU
10/07TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change
EQ
09/09TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes
EQ
09/09TCS Group Holding PLC Appoints Sergey Arseniev Independent Non-Executive Director and C..
CI
08/24TCS Group Holding PLC releases highlights for 2Q'22 and 1H'22 performance
EQ
08/03Russia's Tinkoff Bank acquires 33% in online search service AnyQuery
RE
07/06Russian bank Tinkoff suspends outgoing FX SWIFT transfers until October
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 242 M - -
Net income 2022 632 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 991 M 1 991 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 43 787
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
TCS Group Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 10,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilya Nikolaevich Pisemsky Chief Financial Officer
Constantinos Economides Executive Director
Margarita Hadjitofi Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Lesin Wolfe Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Trimithiotou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC-96.21%1 991
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.51%364 039
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.76%286 473
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%200 991
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.75%173 452
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.52%142 047