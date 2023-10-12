TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Registered Number H.E. 107963
(Company)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)
To all the members of the Company (the "Shareholders" and each a "Shareholder")
Notice is hereby given that the AGM of the Company for the year 2023 will be held at 5th Floor, 25 Berengaria, Spyrou Araouzou 25, Limassol 3036, Cyprus on 21 November 2023 at 11.30 a.m (Cyprus time), for the Shareholders to consider and if deem fit approve the matters set out below.
The board of directors of the Company (Board of Directors) proposes the following agenda:
AGENDA
- Welcoming the Shareholders.
- Shareholders present at the AGM.
-
Resolutions to be considered and voted upon:
Ordinary Business
- Appointment of Chairperson of the Meeting.
- To appoint Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors in accordance with their terms of engagement.
- To re-appoint Mr. Daniel Wolfe as a director of the Company.
- To re-appoint Mr. Alexey Malinovsky as a director of the Company.
- To re-appoint Ms. Tatiana Kouznetsova as a director of the Company.
- To re-appoint Mr. Dmitry Trembovolsky as a director of the Company.
- To approve the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.
Special Business
- To authorise the Board of Directors to buy back any ordinary shares, or interests in ordinary shares including global depository receipts, in the Company.
- To amend the Articles of Association of the Company (changes to proceedings of Directors) (new Articles of Association attached as Appendix 2).
- To receive and consider the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.
- Result of Resolution Voting.
- Close of Meeting.
A more detailed description and the background to items 1-9 and proposed resolutions are attached hereto as Appendix 1.
1
NOTES
- Available documents and information
The full and complete Annual Report of the Company for the year 2022 (including the Corporate Governance, the Report of the Board of Directors, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2022) and all documents to be submitted to the Meeting may be obtained from the registered office of the Company at 5th Floor, 25 Berengaria, Spyrou Araouzou 25, Limassol 3036, Cyprus.
Moreover, these documents will be available shortly on the website of the Group at www.tcsgh.com.cy.
- Record Date
The record date for participation at the Meeting is set to be 17 November, 2023 (Record Date).
Only holders of shares conferring the right to attend and vote at the Meeting registered as at the opening of business in Limassol, Cyprus on the Record Date in the Company's register of members shall be entitled to participate and vote at the Meeting. Any change in the recording in the register after the opening of business on the Record Date will not be taken into account in determining the right of any person to attend and vote at the Meeting.
Evidence of the shareholder's status may be established with the presentation of the Identity Card or other certificate of recognition, based on which the Company can verify the identification with the register of members.
- Notice of Annual General Meeting
A copy of the notice of the Meeting is also available on the website of the Group at www.tcsgh.com.cy.
- Shareholders' rights
- Right of placement of proposed resolution
In accordance with Article 127B of the Companies Law, Cap. 113 (Law), the Company's shareholders have the right to submit a proposed resolution as a subject of the agenda of the Meeting, provided that they own at least 5% of the issued share capital which represents at least 5% of the total voting rights of all the shareholders who have the right to vote at the Meeting.
- Right of submission of questions
Subject to any measures the Company may take in order to safeguard the identity of the shareholders and in accordance with the provisions of article 128C(2) of the Law, any shareholder has the right to submit questions relating to the subjects of the agenda of the Meeting and obtain answers to those questions by the Company. The Company may provide a general answer to questions having the same content.
- Right to Appoint Proxy
Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint pursuant to section 130 of the Law, a proxy to attend and vote in his place. The proxy need not be a member of the Company. The Form of Proxy is attached hereto as Appendix 3 and is also available on the website of the Group at www.tcsgh.com.cy. The Form of Proxy must be completed and returned by regular mail, facsimile or e-mail so as to be received at least 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting to:
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Attn: Ioanna Georgiou
Phone: +357 2505 0668
Facsimile: +357 2504 0415
E-mail:ioanna.georgiou@royalpine.com
2
APPENDICES
- Background and Proposed Resolutions;
- New Articles of Association; and
- Proxy Form
Limassol, 12 October 2023
____________________________
BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD
Ioanna Georgiou on behalf of
CAELION SECRETARIAL LIMITED Secretary
3
APPENDIX 1 - Background and Proposed Resolutions
1. Appointment of Chairperson of the Meeting
It is proposed that the Chairperson of the Board of Directors (or if not present, any Director present and willing to act) be appointed as Chairperson of the Meeting.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
THAT the Chairperson of the Board of Directors (or if not present, any Director present and willing to act) be appointed as Chairperson of the Meeting.
2. Appointment of Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus as auditors of the Company and approval of their remuneration
The Board of Directors has proposed that Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus be appointed as auditors of the Company, for the audit of the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company and the Board of Directors. It was further proposed that the remuneration of Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus be approved by the Board of Directors in accordance with their terms of engagement.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
THAT Kiteserve Limited, Cyprus be appointed as auditors of the Company, pursuant to section 153 of the Law, as recommended by the Board of Directors be and is hereby authorised to approve their remuneration in accordance with their terms of engagement.
3. Re-appointment of Mr. Daniel Wolfe as director of the Company
The General Meeting of Shareholders re-appointed Mr. Daniel Wolfe as a member of the Board of Directors on 22 November 2022. In accordance with regulation 91 of the Articles of Association of the Company, one-third of the non-executive directors of the Company shall retire by rotation at each annual general meeting where they are eligible for re-appointment subject to recommendation by the Board of Directors.
Daniel Wolfe retires with effect from the conclusion of the Meeting. The Board of Directors has proposed that Daniel Wolfe be re-appointed as a director of the Company, and in this respect, notice will be promptly delivered to all Shareholders in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.
Daniel Wolfe (age 58) has been an independent non-executive Director, member of the Audit Committee and of the Strategy Committee and chair of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since April 2022.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
THAT Mr. Daniel Wolfe be re-appointed as director of the Company with effect as of the conclusion of the Meeting.
4
4. Re-appointment of Mr. Alexey Malinovsky as director of the Company
The Board of Directors appointed Alexey Malinovsky as a member of the Board of Directors on 21 July 2023. In accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, directors of the Company appointed under regulation 96 shall retire at the next following annual general meeting where they are eligible for re-appointment subject to recommendation by the Board of Directors.
Alexey Malinovsky retires with effect from the conclusion of the Meeting. The Board of Directors has proposed that Alexei Malinovsky be re-appointed as a director of the Company, and in this respect notice will be promptly delivered to all Shareholders in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.
Alexey Malinovsky (age 48) has been an independent non-executive Director and member of the Strategy Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company since July 2023.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
THAT Mr. Alexey Malinovsky be re-appointed as director of the Company with effect as of the conclusion of the Meeting.
5. Re-appointment of Ms. Tatiana Kouznetsova as director of the Company
The Board of Directors appointed Tatiana Kouznetsova as a member of the Board of Directors on 22 September 2023. In accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, directors of the Company appointed under regulation 96 shall retire at the next following annual general meeting where they are eligible for re-appointment subject to recommendation by the Board of Directors.
Tatiana Kouznetsova retires with effect from the conclusion of the Meeting. The Board of Directors has proposed that Tatiana Kouznetsova be re-appointed as a director of the Company, and in this respect notice will be promptly delivered to all Shareholders in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.
Tatiana Kouznetsova (age 55) has been an independent non-executive Director since September 2023 and a member of the Remuneration Committee and Risk and Emerging Risk (Sustainability) Committee of the Company since September 2023.
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
THAT Ms. Tatiana Kouznetsova be re-appointed as director of the Company with effect as of the conclusion of the Meeting.
6. Re-appointment of Mr Dmitry Trembovolsky as director of the Company
The Board of Directors appointed Dmitry Trembovolsky as a member of the Board of Directors on 22 September 2023. In accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company, directors of the
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TCS Group Holding plc published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 14:16:05 UTC.