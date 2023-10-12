NOTES

Available documents and information

The full and complete Annual Report of the Company for the year 2022 (including the Corporate Governance, the Report of the Board of Directors, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2022) and all documents to be submitted to the Meeting may be obtained from the registered office of the Company at 5th Floor, 25 Berengaria, Spyrou Araouzou 25, Limassol 3036, Cyprus.

Moreover, these documents will be available shortly on the website of the Group at www.tcsgh.com.cy.

Record Date

The record date for participation at the Meeting is set to be 17 November, 2023 (Record Date).

Only holders of shares conferring the right to attend and vote at the Meeting registered as at the opening of business in Limassol, Cyprus on the Record Date in the Company's register of members shall be entitled to participate and vote at the Meeting. Any change in the recording in the register after the opening of business on the Record Date will not be taken into account in determining the right of any person to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Evidence of the shareholder's status may be established with the presentation of the Identity Card or other certificate of recognition, based on which the Company can verify the identification with the register of members.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

A copy of the notice of the Meeting is also available on the website of the Group at www.tcsgh.com.cy.

Shareholders' rights

Right of placement of proposed resolution

In accordance with Article 127B of the Companies Law, Cap. 113 (Law), the Company's shareholders have the right to submit a proposed resolution as a subject of the agenda of the Meeting, provided that they own at least 5% of the issued share capital which represents at least 5% of the total voting rights of all the shareholders who have the right to vote at the Meeting.

Right of submission of questions

Subject to any measures the Company may take in order to safeguard the identity of the shareholders and in accordance with the provisions of article 128C(2) of the Law, any shareholder has the right to submit questions relating to the subjects of the agenda of the Meeting and obtain answers to those questions by the Company. The Company may provide a general answer to questions having the same content.

Right to Appoint Proxy

Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint pursuant to section 130 of the Law, a proxy to attend and vote in his place. The proxy need not be a member of the Company. The Form of Proxy is attached hereto as Appendix 3 and is also available on the website of the Group at www.tcsgh.com.cy. The Form of Proxy must be completed and returned by regular mail, facsimile or e-mail so as to be received at least 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting to:

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

Attn: Ioanna Georgiou

Phone: +357 2505 0668

Facsimile: +357 2504 0415

E-mail:ioanna.georgiou@royalpine.com