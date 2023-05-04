TCS : AR 2022 05/04/2023 | 10:23am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CONTENTS STRATEGIC REVIEW FINANCIALS Key highlights for the year 2022 2 International Financial Reporting Standards Consolidated Financial Statements and Independent Auditor's Report.. . . . . F-1 DIRECTORS' REVIEW International Financial Reporting Standards Separate Financial Statements and Independent Auditor's Report F-136 Chairman's Statement 4 Report from the management team 5 Investor Information G-1 Tinkoff is an online ecosystem offering a full range of financial services for individuals and businesses.. In 16 years of our history we have secured our place as one of the world's leading neobanks.. Our unique values, entrepreneurial spirit, the culture of innovation and teamwork are the key foundations of our success.. Our strategic objective is to grow our customer base profitably by building the most comprehensive, engaging, innovative, and sustainable financial and lifestyle ecosystem in the world. Summary of presentation of financial and other information: All financial information in this report is derived from the consolidated financial statements of TCS Group Holding PLC and has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and the requirements of Cyprus Companies Law, Cap 113, which are for the year ended 31 December 2022 and have been included in this report. A detailed description of the presentation of financial and other information is set out from page F-1 of this report. Data: Market data used in this report, including statistics in respect of market share, have been extracted from official and industry sources TCS Group Holding PLC believes to be reliable and is sourced where it appears. Such information, data and statistics may be approximations or estimates. Some of the market data in this document has been derived from official data of Russian government agencies, including the CBRF, Rosstat and the FSFM. Data published by Russian federal, regional and local governments are substantially less complete or researched than those of Western countries.] Forward looking statements: Certain statements and/or other information included in this document may not be historical facts and may constitute "forward looking statements". The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "target", "project", "will", "may", "should" and similar expressions may identify forward looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward looking statements include statements concerning our plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, operations or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, our plans or intentions relating to the expansion or contraction of our business as well as specific acquisitions and dispositions, our competitive strengths and weaknesses, our plans or goals relating to forecasted operations, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, our business strategy and the trends we anticipate in the industry and the political, economic, social and legal environment in which we operate, together with the assumptions underlying these forward looking statements. We do not make any representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward looking statements will be achieved. Nothing in this document constitutes an invitation to invest in securities of TCS Group. 1 STRATEGIC REVIEW DIRECTOR'S REVIEW FINANCIALS KEY HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR TCS GROUP (THE GROUP) IS AN INNOVATIVE PROVIDER OF DIGITAL FINANCIAL AND LIFESTYLE SERVICES.. BRANCHLESS SINCE ITS INCEPTION IN 2006, THE GROUP HAS DEVELOPED A FULL RANGE OF IN-HOUSE PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES, INCLUDING DIGITAL BANKING, BROKERAGE, ACQUIRING AND OTHER MERCHANT SOLUTIONS, INSURANCE, SME BANKING AND MUCH MORE.. Total revenuesTotal customersActive customers 366..2 28..9 20..2 ₽ bn (+34%) mn (+39%) mn (+39%) On 15 March 2023 the Group published TCS Group Audited Consolidated IFRS Results for FY2022 and on 13 April 2023 its 2022 financial statements on a standalone basis.. These are available through the Group's website and on the LSE pages.. The Company's Board believe that the CMR contained in the Group 2022 financial statements gives an up to date and informative description of the Group's principal activities, its structure, developments position and performance of the Group's business, principal risks, environmental matters, human resources and diversity matters, as well as covering many aspects of the role and responsibilities of the Board and its committees.. A fuller description can also be found in Annual Reports for prior years at https://tinkoff-group..com.. Other non-financial highlights include: In 2022, Tinkoff Credit Broker issued 1..4 million installment and POS loans for a total of RUB 57 billion, expanding its partner network by 40%.. ESG developments For the second year in a row, Tinkoff received platinum status in the Forbes rating of the best employers in Russia.. It also received gold status in the Environment and Corporate Governance categories of the Forbes rating..

In 2022, users of Tinkoff services donated RUB 1..6 bn to Russian non-profit organisations via the charity and cashback section of the Tinkoff mobile app, as well as via the Bank's joint initiatives with charitable and educational foundations.. 2022 Net profitTotal assetsCustomer funds 20..8 1,600 1,192 ₽ bn (-67%) ₽ bn (+21%) ₽ bn (+26%) TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC Superior and innovative product offering In December 2022, Tinkoff introduced the Tinkoff Seller platform, a groundbreaking solution for the Russian e-commerce market, which was developed on the basis of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies..

e-commerce market, which was developed on the basis of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.. In December 2022, Tinkoff introduced the Tinkoff Pay payment sticker, a new contactless payment method.. 2 ANNUAL REPORT 2022 3 STRATEGIC REVIEW DIRECTOR'S REVIEW FINANCIALS DIRECTORS' REVIEW Chairman's Statement Report from the management team Dear stakeholders, I am writing this Chairman's Statement during extremely challenging times.. We look at the last financial year (2022), which I previously wrote would bring the unexpected.. We also look ahead thinking about the future in an attempt to contextualise recent events for our stakeholders.. The economic environment in 2022 was dominated by uncertainty.. Together with my fellow Board members we made it a priority to maintain the Group's resilience and prudent risk management.. The fact that risk-related costs and provisions in 2022 remained quite limited despite all the challenges, is evidence of the stability and adaptability of the Group's effective business model, its highly professional management team, the top quality of its credit book and the robust management of market risks.. As a Board we are very conscious of our duties and commitments to our shareholders, our nearly 65% free float of well-known international investor names who trusted us in better times with their and their clients' money.. The Board is absolutely committed to securing the best possible outcomes for you and is very conscious that in this unprecedented environment, our investors rely on us to navigate steadily through rough waters.. I am convinced that as a Board we have made and continue to make powerful contributions during what is one of the most testing times any of us have experienced with our consistent support for the Group's notable strengths, namely: strong capital and liquidity po- sitions, innovative technologies, good control of risk, and quick and collected reactions to shocks and to the challenges that they create.. During 2022, the Board has had to respond to fast-paced develop- ments, high-stakes decisions, a grand reshuffling of global priorities and many other urgent challenges.. We have always dealt with these with our duties to you, our investors, top of mind.. Finally, I want to say thank you to all those who have contributed this year to the Group to get us to where we are today.. It has been a difficult year to say the least, however I have seen everyone work faithfully and diligently to do the hard work that needed to be done, and I acknowledge that the challenges put before us have been difficult often not only professionally, but also personally.. Let's all look forward optimistically to a better 2023.. Yours sincerely Constantinos Economides Chairman of the Board of Directors TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC Dear stakeholders, Despite optimistic projections at the start of the year, the economic situation in 2022 has been characterised by ongoing challenges.. Even in such uncertain days, our tech-driven business model has enabled us to deliver continued growth.. We have focused on solidifying our business franchise, providing uninterrupted service to our customers (who solely consist of individuals and micro-SMEs), supporting the team, and adjusting the Group's products to changing market conditions, helped by the continuously evolving functionality of our IT platforms.. The number of our total retail customers increased in 2022 and we have remained profitable throughout the year.. In 2022, we continued to expand the Tinkoff ecosystem with innovative products and services.. This includes Tinkoff Pay, an instant payment service that enables customers to make quick, convenient and secure purchases of products and services in online stores without entering their card details.. We also introduced Tinkoff ID, a unified sign-in system that enables customers to access the full range of Tinkoff products and partner services with just a few clicks.. In December, we also introduced the Tinkoff Seller platform, a groundbreaking solution for the Russian e-commerce market based on artificial intelligence and machine-learning technologies.. The operational and technological changes that we made to our business processes in 2022 have put us in a better position to maintain uninterrupted operations for our customers in the face of heightened external pressure.. We are assessing and will continue to assess on an ongoing basis the impact of the recent sanctions and restrictive measures imposed on Tinkoff Bank in late February 2023, to ensure full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.. We are facing a very different crisis from those we have faced be- fore, and this is completely uncharted territory.. But as you know, our business model is very flexible, and we can withstand severe shocks.. We have ample liquidity and a solid capital position.. We are monitoring the operational performance of our business minute-by-minute and have all key systems in place to ensure the security and flow of our customers' funds and assets.. We have continued to invest in talent sourcing and retention.. Being an appealing employer for IT talent is of paramount importance to the long-term success and sustainability of our business.. To attract highly skilled professionals, we continue to invest heavily in partnerships with leading universities, summer IT schools, mathematics competitions, and more.. To retain talent, we continue to provide extensive training programs, flexible work environments, ensure a decentralised and horizontal organisational structure, and zealously cultivate our Tinkoff DNA.. We have continued to give back to those in need.. Our efforts to support vulnerable and less fortunate groups continue through both corporate and employee-driven programs.. In 2022, users of Tinkoff services donated RUB 1..6 bn to Russian non-profit organisations via the charity and cashback section of the Tinkoff mobile app, as well as via the Group's joint initiatives with charitable and educational foundations.. We strongly believe that during volatile times we need to focus on winning customer trust, supporting communities, and investing in people.. Let's hope that 2023 brings positive changes in the business environment.. Management team 4 ANNUAL REPORT 2022 5 STRATEGIC REVIEW DIRECTOR'S REVIEW FINANCIALS 31 DECEMBER 2022 TCS Group Holding PLC International Financial Reporting Standards Consolidated Financial Statements and Independent Auditor's Report Board of directors and other officers Board of Directors Contents Board of Directors and other officers . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . F-2 Consolidated Management Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . F-3 Independent Auditor's Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . F-11 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Consolidated Statement of Financial Position F-17 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income F-18 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity F-19 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows F-20 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1 Introduction F-21 2 Operating Environment of the Group F-22 3 Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements in Applying Accounting Policies F-23 4 Segment Analysis F-26 5 Cash and Cash Equivalents F-30 6 Due from Other Banks F-31 7 Investments in Securities and Repurchase Receivables. . F-32 8 Loans and Advances to Customers F-43 9 Guarantee Deposits with Payment Systems F-63 10 Brokerage Receivables and Brokerage Payables F-63 11 Tangible Fixed Assets, Intangible Assets and Right-of-use Assets F-64 12 Other Financial and Non-financial Assets F-65 13 Due to Banks F-66 14 Customer Accounts F-67 15 Debt Securities in Issue F-67 16 Other Borrowed Funds F-68 17 Subordinated Debt F-68 18 Insurance Provisions F-69 19 Other Financial and Non-financial Liabilities F-70 20 Share Capital, Share Premium and Treasury Shares F-72 21 Net Interest Income . F-74 22 Fee and Commission Income and Expense F-75 23 Customer Acquisition Expense F-76 24 Insurance Premiums Earned and Claims Incurred F-77 25 Administrative and Other Operating Expenses . F-78 26 Other Operating Income . F-79 27 Income Taxes . F-79 28 Dividends F-82 29 Reconciliation of Liabilities Arising from Financing Activities . F-82 30 Financial and Insurance Risk Management.. .. .. .. .. .. .. .. .. .. .. .. ..F-83 31 Management of Capital F-101 32 Contingencies and Commitments F-102 33 Offsetting Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities F-105 34 Transfers of Financial Assets F-106 35 Financial Derivatives F-107 36 Fair Value of Financial Instruments F-108 37 Presentation of Financial Instruments by Measurement Category F-115 38 Related Party Transactions F-117 39 Events after the End of the Reporting Period F-120 40 Significant Accounting Policies F-120 41 Adoption of New or Revised Standards and Interpretations F-133 42 New Accounting Pronouncements F-134 Except where stated otherwise, all directors served throughout 2022 and through to the date of these consolidated financial statements. Director Role Retirement Appointment Sergey Arsenyev Independent Non-Executive Director - September 2022 Constantinos Economides Chairman of the Board, Executive director - - Margarita Hadjitofi Independent non-executive director February 2023 - Maria Pavlou Executive director February 2023 - Mary Trimithiotou Executive director - - Daniel Wolfe Independent Non-Executive Director - April 2022 Martin Robert Cocker Independent non-executive director March 2022 - Ashley Dunster Independent non-executive director March 2022 - Pavel Fedorov Group CEO, Executive director April 2022 - Maria Gordon Independent non-executive director April 2022 - Nicholas Huber Independent non-executive director March 2022 - Oliver Hughes Group CEO, Executive director April 2022 - Nitin Saigal Independent non-executive director March 2022 - The Company's Articles of Association include regulations for the retirement by rotation of Directors at each annual general meeting.. These regulations will operate in 2023 on the basis of the composition of the Board at the relevant date.. Company Secretary Caelion Secretarial Limited 25 Spyrou Araouzou Berengaria 25, 5th floor, 3036, Limassol, Cyprus Registered office 25 Spyrou Araouzou Berengaria 25, 5th floor, 3036, Limassol, Cyprus TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC F-1 ANNUAL REPORT 2022 F-2 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer TCS Group Holding plc published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 14:22:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 10:23a Tcs : Ar 2022 PU 10:03a Tcs : Annual Report 2022 PU 04/28 Tcs : Issues 2022 Annual Report PU 03/15 TCS Group Holding PLC reports IFRS results for 4Q and FY 2022 EQ 03/06 Russia's Tinkoff cancels dollar Eurobond interest payment after EU sanctions RE 03/02 Russia's Tinkoff banking app removed from App Store RE 02/27 Russian banks play down impact of latest Western sanctions RE 02/27 Russian Lender Tinkoff Halts Euro Trading Amid New EU Sanctions MT 02/20 Tcs Group Holding Plc : notification of Board changes under LR9.6 EQ 01/23 TCS Group Holding PLC acquired remaining stake of 45% in Cloud Payments International, .. CI Analyst Recommendations on TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 2022 Fitch Pulls Ratings of 27 Russian Banks Amid Sanctions MT