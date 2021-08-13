TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of Q2 2021 IFRS Results and Conference Call 13-Aug-2021 / 18:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of Q2 2021 IFRS Results and Conference Call Limassol, Cyprus - 13 August 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru ecosystem, will announce its second quarter IFRS results for the period ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 26 August 2021. The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 2:00 pm UK time (4:00 pm Moscow time, 09:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Thursday, 26 August 2021. The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available on the Tinkoff website at https:// www.tinkoffgroup.com/financials/quarterly-earnings/? To participate in the conference call, please use the following access details: Conference ID 8259392 +7 495 646 9190 Russian Federation 8 10 800 2867 5011 Toll-free +44 (0)330 336 9434 United Kingdom 0800 279 7209 Toll-free United States of America +1 323-794-2588 Toll-free 888-394-8218

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/tcsgroup20210826

Please register approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

For enquiries: Tinkoff Tinkoff Larisa Chernysheva Artem Lebedev IR Department PR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) Neri Tollardo Alexandr Leonov +44 7741 078383 + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) ir@tinkoff.ru pr@tinkoff.ru

TCS Group Holding PLC

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 11 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.2%. The 3M 2021 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 14.2bn. The ROE was 43.7%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives.

In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US87238U2033 Category Code: NOR TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 119989 EQS News ID: 1226495 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226495&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2021 11:01 ET (15:01 GMT)