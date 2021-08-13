Log in
    TCS   US87238U2033

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of Q2 2021 IFRS Results and Conference Call

08/13/2021 | 11:02am EDT
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of Q2 2021 IFRS Results and Conference Call

13-Aug-2021 / 18:01 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of Q2 2021 IFRS Results and Conference Call

Limassol, Cyprus - 13 August 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru ecosystem, will announce its second quarter IFRS results for the period ended 30 June 2021 on Thursday, 26 August 2021.

 

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 2:00 pm UK time (4:00 pm Moscow time, 09:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Thursday, 26 August 2021.

 

The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available on the Tinkoff website at https://www.tinkoffgroup.com/financials/quarterly-earnings/? 

To participate in the conference call, please use the following access details:

Conference ID

 

8259392

Russian Federation

Toll-free

+7 495 646 9190

8 10 800 2867 5011

 

 

United Kingdom

Toll-free

 

+44 (0)330 336 9434

0800 279 7209

 

 

United States of America

Toll-free

+1 323-794-2588

888-394-8218

 

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/tcsgroup20210826

 

Please register approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff

Artem Lebedev
PR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202)

Alexandr Leonov

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738)

pr@tinkoff.ru

Tinkoff

Larisa Chernysheva
IR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

Neri Tollardo

+44 7741 078383

ir@tinkoff.ru

 

 

 

TCS Group Holding PLC

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 11 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.2%. The 3M 2021 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 14.2bn. The ROE was 43.7%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives.

In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, in 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia, and in 2019, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 119989
EQS News ID: 1226495

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226495&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 181 M - -
Net income 2021 803 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 18 843 M 18 843 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,64x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,15x
Nbr of Employees 25 970
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
TCS Group Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 95,40 $
Average target price 75,57 $
Spread / Average Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Charles Hughes Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Constantinos Economides Chairman
Martin Robert Cocker Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashley Dunster Independent Non-Executive Director
Masha Gordon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC189.97%18 843
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.83%483 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.06%354 688
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%241 732
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY69.48%210 043
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.31%199 670