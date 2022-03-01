Log in
    TCS   US87238U2033

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of moving forward Q4 and FY 2021 IFRS Results announcement and Conference Call to 4 March 2022

03/01/2022 | 04:42am EST
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
01-March-2022 / 12:41 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Limassol, Cyprus - 1 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, will announce its fourth quarter and twelve months IFRS results for the period ended 31 December 2021 on Friday, 4 March 2022. The Group has decided to move forward the announcement date in order to address the recent investor questions amid the current volatile situation.

 

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 2:00 pm UK time (5:00 pm Moscow time, 09:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Friday, 4 March 2022.

 

The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available on the Tinkoff website at https://www.tinkoffgroup.com/financials/quarterly-earnings/? 

To participate in the conference call, please use the following access details:

Conference ID

 

5672836

Russian Federation

Toll-free

+7 495 646 5137

8 10 8002 8655011

 

 

United Kingdom

Toll-free

 

+44 (0)330 336 9601

0800 279 6877

 

 

United States of America

Toll-free

+1 323-701-0160

800-289-0720

 

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/tcsgroup20220310

 

Please register approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff PR Department
Artem Lebedev
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202)
Alexandr Leonov
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738)
pr@tinkoff.ru

 

 

Tinkoff IR Department

Larisa Chernysheva
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 31010)

ir@tinkoff.ru

TCS Group Holding PLC

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 20 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

The 3Q'21 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 16.5 bn. The ROE was 42.6%.

 

 
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 146069
EQS News ID: 1291151

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1291151&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
