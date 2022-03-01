TCS Group Holding PLC: Notification of moving forward Q4 and FY 2021 IFRS Results announcement and Conference Call to 4 March 2022

Limassol, Cyprus - 1 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, will announce its fourth quarter and twelve months IFRS results for the period ended 31 December 2021 on Friday, 4 March 2022. The Group has decided to move forward the announcement date in order to address the recent investor questions amid the current volatile situation.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 2:00 pm UK time (5:00 pm Moscow time, 09:00 am U.S. Eastern Daylight Time), on Friday, 4 March 2022.

The press release, presentation and financial statements will be available on the Tinkoff website at https://www.tinkoffgroup.com/financials/quarterly-earnings/?

To participate in the conference call, please use the following access details:

Conference ID 5672836 Russian Federation Toll-free +7 495 646 5137 8 10 8002 8655011 United Kingdom Toll-free +44 (0)330 336 9601 0800 279 6877 United States of America Toll-free +1 323-701-0160 800-289-0720

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/tcsgroup20220310

Please register approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

