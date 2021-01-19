Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  TCS Group Holding PLC    TCS

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 01/19 11:30:00 am
42.975 USD   -4.61%
03:18pTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
DJ
03:18pTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
EQ
01/13TCS : Tinkoff among world's Top 3 neo-banks according to WhiteSight
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs

01/19/2021 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) 
TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs 
19-Jan-2021 / 23:16 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs 
 
Limassol, Cyprus - 19 January 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online 
retail financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial ecosystem, has been notified of transactions in 
its GDRs by Sergei Pirogov, Head of Corporate Finance, Member of the Board of Directors of Tinkoff Bank and PDMR and 
Anatoly Makeshin, Head of payment systems at Tinkoff and PDMR. 
 
Management holds approximately 5,64% of TCSGH shares. There were no significant changes in management's total stake in 
TCSGH as a result of these transactions. 
 
Details of the transactions are in the document attached. 
 
For enquiries: 
Tinkoff                         Tinkoff 
Artem Lebedev                   Larisa Chernysheva 
PR Department                   IR Department 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202)   + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) 
Alexandr Leonov                 Neri Tollardo 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738)  +44 7741 078383 
pr@tinkoff.ru                   ir@tinkoff.ru

About Tinkoff Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail and SME financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, its mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, its asset management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 12 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.5%. The 3Q 2020 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 12.6 bn. The ROE was 45%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. The centre is staffed by over 10,000 employees, making it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives.

In 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, and in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: TCS_pdmr_all ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US87238U2033 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:          TCS 
LEI Code:      549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.:  91826 
EQS News ID:   1161795 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=-------------------------------------------------------------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2021 15:17 ET (20:17 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.83% 9136 Delayed Quote.2.26%
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC -3.11% 43.65 Delayed Quote.36.93%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.31% 73.664 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
All news about TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
03:18pTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
DJ
03:18pTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
EQ
01/13TCS : Tinkoff among world's Top 3 neo-banks according to WhiteSight
PU
01/11Rouble falls towards 75 vs dollar, MOEX hits all-time high
RE
01/07TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : Total conversion of Class B shares and reclassification ..
EQ
01/07TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : Total conversion of Class B shares and reclassification ..
DJ
2020Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - November 2..
DJ
2020DO MORE WITH OLEG : Tinkoff Mobile launches voice assistant 2.0 with...
PU
2020TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
DJ
2020TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : Conversion of Class B Shares
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 369 M - -
Net income 2020 577 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 1,95%
Capitalization 8 568 M 8 568 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,26x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 26 780
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
TCS Group Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 36,12 $
Last Close Price 45,05 $
Spread / Highest target 6,55%
Spread / Average Target -19,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Constantinos Economides Chairman
Alexios Ioannides Director
Maria Trimithiotou Director
Philippe Delpal Non-Executive Director
Jacques der Megredichyan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC36.93%8 843
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.11%422 769
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.91%285 563
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.78%270 882
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%202 244
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.97%200 560
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ