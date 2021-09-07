Log in
    TCS   US87238U2033

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/07 07:36:47 am
94.92 USD   -1.08%
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
DJ
09/01TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
DJ
08/31TCS : Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - July 2021
EQ
TCS Group Holding PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs

09/07/2021 | 07:24am EDT
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs 07-Sep-2021 / 14:23 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs

Limassol, Cyprus - 07 September 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial ecosystem, has been notified of purchase transaction[s] in its GDRs by Chief Information Officer and PDMR Viacheslav Tsyganov.

Details of the transactions are in the documents attached. 

For enquiries: 
Tinkoff 
                                Tinkoff 
Artem Lebedev 
PR Department                   Larisa Chernysheva 
                                IR Department 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) 
                                + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) 
Alexandr Leonov 
                                Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) 
                                ir@tinkoff.ru 
pr@tinkoff.ru About Tinkoff Group

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail and SME financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, its mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, its asset management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 16 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem. Tinkoff is the 3rd largest retail bank in Russia in terms of active client-base.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 14.3%. The 2Q'21 IFRS net profit of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 16.1 bn. The ROE was 46.1%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. The centre is staffed by over 10,000 employees, making it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 10,000 representatives.

Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank in 2020 and 2018, and the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015. Tinkoff was also named the Best European Retail Bank of the Year by Retail Banker International in 2020. In 2021, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as Russia's Best-Performing Bank. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

Attachment File: PDMR Transactions in GDRs

ISIN:          US87238U2033 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:          TCS 
LEI Code:      549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.:  121662 
EQS News ID:   1231770 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2021 07:23 ET (11:23 GMT)

