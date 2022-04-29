TCS Group Holding PLC: TCS Group Holding PLC Issues 2021 Annual Report

TCS Group Holding PLC Issues 2021 Annual Report

Limassol, Cyprus - 29 April 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) (the Group), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, today announces the publication of its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

A copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual Report will be also available on the Group's website.

For enquiries:

Tinkoff PR Department

pr@tinkoff.ru

Tinkoff IR Department

ir@tinkoff.ru

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.