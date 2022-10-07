Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TCS Group Holding PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   US87238U2033

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
3.193 USD   -.--%
01:48pTCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change
EQ
09/09TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes
EQ
09/09TCS Group Holding PLC Appoints Sergey Arseniev Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Strategy Committee of the Board
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change

10/07/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change

07-Oct-2022 / 20:46 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change

 

Limassol, Cyprus – 7 October 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group", the “Company”), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, today announces that Mr Sergey Arseniev, an independent non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board with effect from 7 October, 2022. There are no matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

 

For enquiries:

 

PR Department pr@tinkoff.ru

IR Department ir@tinkoff.ru

 

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 193309
EQS News ID: 1459581

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459581&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
01:48pTCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD change
EQ
09/09TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes
EQ
09/09TCS Group Holding PLC Appoints Sergey Arseniev Independent Non-Executive Director and C..
CI
08/24TCS Group Holding PLC releases highlights for 2Q'22 and 1H'22 performance
EQ
08/03Russia's Tinkoff Bank acquires 33% in online search service AnyQuery
RE
07/06Russian bank Tinkoff suspends outgoing FX SWIFT transfers until October
RE
07/05Russia's Potanin weighs $60 bln metals merger as defence against sanctions
RE
06/30TCS Group Holding PLC publishes 2021 Sustainability Report
EQ
06/30TCS Group Holding PLC's Equity Buyback announced on April 22, 2021, has expired.
CI
06/29Britain sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 242 M - -
Net income 2022 632 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 515 M 2 515 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 43 787
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
TCS Group Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 12,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilya Nikolaevich Pisemsky Chief Financial Officer
Constantinos Economides Executive Director
Margarita Hadjitofi Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Lesin Wolfe Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Trimithiotou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC-96.21%2 515
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.29%318 076
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.25%252 789
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.09%206 654
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.96%160 218
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.89%149 859