    TCS   US87238U2033

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
03/03 02:00:01 am EST
3.193 USD    --.--%
01:17pTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : appointment of new independent non-executive director
EQ
03/29Fitch Pulls Ratings of 27 Russian Banks Amid Sanctions
MT
03/25TCS Group Holding PLC announces BOD changes
EQ
TCS Group Holding PLC: appointment of new independent non-executive director

03/31/2022 | 01:17pm EDT
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: appointment of new independent non-executive director

31-March-2022 / 20:15 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC: appointment of new independent non-executive director

 

Limassol, Cyprus - 31 March 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group", the "Company"), a leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services, is pleased to announce that Daniel Wolfe has agreed to join the Board of Directors of the Company, serving as an independent non-executive Director, with effect from 1 April 2022. 

The Company confirms that for the purposes of paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules Mr Wolfe is currently also a director of publicly quoted PJSC Segezha Group and AO Rolf (and in the past five years he has also held such directorships in PJSC Uralkali, UC Rusal, Brooklyn Nets LLC, Renaissance Capital and PJSC Quadra Power Generation).

Other than the directorships highlighted above, there are no matters requiring disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For enquiries:

Tinkoff PR Department
Artem Lebedev
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202)
Alexandr Leonov
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738)
pr@tinkoff.ru

 

 

Tinkoff IR Department

Larisa Chernysheva
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 31010)

ir@tinkoff.ru

About TCS Group

 

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more. 
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 152903
EQS News ID: 1317389

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1317389&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
