TCS Group Holding PLC: changes to the composition of the Board and its Committees

Limassol, Cyprus - 2 October2023. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of financial and lifestyle services via its digital ecosystem, announces that Mr Vitaly Pyltsov resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect from close of business last Friday.

Except as disclosed, there are no matters requiring disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.