TCS Group Holding PLC: changes to the composition of the Board and its Committees
EMBARGOED
Limassol, Cyprus - 2 October2023. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), a leading provider of financial and lifestyle services via its digital ecosystem, announces that Mr Vitaly Pyltsov resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect from close of business last Friday.
Except as disclosed, there are no matters requiring disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.
For enquiries:
IR@tcsgh.com.cy
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TCS Group Holding plc published this content on 02 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2023 16:24:26 UTC.