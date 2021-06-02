Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TCS Group Holding PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   US87238U2033

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/02 11:35:12 am
72.28 USD   -2.98%
05:12pTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC  : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
DJ
05:12pTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
EQ
05/29TCS Group Holding PLC announces Director retirement
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TCS Group Holding PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs

06/02/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) 
TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs 
03-Jun-2021 / 00:10 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs 
Limassol, Cyprus - 02 June 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online 
retail financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial ecosystem, has been notified of transactions in 
its GDRs by Anatoliy Makeshin, Head of payment systems at Tinkoff and PDMR. 
 
Details of the transactions are in the document attached. 
 
For enquiries: 
Tinkoff 
                                Tinkoff 
Artem Lebedev 
PR Department                   Larisa Chernysheva 
                                IR Department 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202) 
                                + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) 
Alexandr Leonov 
                                Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov 
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738) 
                                ir@tinkoff.ru 
pr@tinkoff.ru TCS Group Holding PLC

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services. Its portfolio includes Tinkoff Bank, the mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, the management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in Russia's largest cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing the Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange.

The Group's largest business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 13 million customers and represents the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 14.0%. The 2020 IFRS net income of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 44.2 billion. The ROE was 40.6%.

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a proprietary nationwide network of representatives.

Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Digital Consumer Bank in 2018 and 2020, the Best Digital Consumer Bank in Russia in 2020, 2018, 2016 and 2015, and the Best Digital Consumer Bank in Central and Eastern Europe in 2019 and 2020. The Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia in 2017 and 2013, and as the Best-performing Russian Bank in 2020. The bank's mobile app has consistently received top industry ratings and awards (by Deloitte in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and by Global Finance in 2018 and 2020) and in 2020, was ranked by Forbes among the top-3 Best Russian Employers. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: PDMR details ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US87238U2033 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          TCS 
LEI Code:      549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.:  108986 
EQS News ID:   1203869 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203869&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 02, 2021 17:11 ET (21:11 GMT)

All news about TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
05:12pTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC  : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
DJ
05:12pTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
EQ
05/29TCS Group Holding PLC announces Director retirement
DJ
05/29TCS  : announces Director retirement
EQ
05/26CORRECTION : TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs
EQ
05/26TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
EQ
05/26TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC  : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
DJ
05/24TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
EQ
05/24TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC  : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
DJ
05/20TRANSACTIONS IN OWN GDRS  : TCS Group Ups Buyback of GDRs
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 764 M - -
Net income 2021 771 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 0,05%
Capitalization 14 261 M 14 261 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 25 970
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
TCS Group Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 56,95 $
Last Close Price 74,50 $
Spread / Highest target 7,38%
Spread / Average Target -23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Constantinos Economides Chairman
Jacques der Megredichyan Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Robert Cocker Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashley Dunster Independent Non-Executive Director
Masha Gordon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC126.44%14 715
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.68%502 655
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION41.60%367 795
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.39%275 687
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.32.40%227 235
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%207 385