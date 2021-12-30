Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TCS Group Holding PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   US87238U2033

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of 5-year performance linked share warrants to Mr. Pavel Fedorov

12/30/2021 | 07:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of 5-year performance linked share warrants to Mr. Pavel Fedorov

30-Dec-2021 / 15:28 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of 5-year performance linked share warrants to Mr. Pavel Fedorov

 

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014

 

Limassol, Cyprus - 30 December 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, announces the Company and Mr. Pavel Fedorov on 28 December 2021 signed an agreement  for the issuance to Mr. Fedorov, the co-CEO of the Group, of 5-year performance-linked warrants.

 

Under the agreement Mr. Fedorov will have the right to subscribe for Ordinary Shares in the Company having an aggregate value equal to 1.2% of any increase in the market capitalisation of the Company as at 1 January 2027 (on the basis of the volume-weighted average GDR price over the preceding six months) over the GDR price of USD 92 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants are exercisable at any time on or after 1 January 2027, but prior to the earlier of (i) 25 January 2027 and (ii) the termination date of the advisory agreement under which Mr. Fedorov provides ongoing consulting services to the Board, provided that the Warrants may not be exercised if such advisory agreement has been terminated prior to 1 January 2027. The Company has a unilateral right to terminate the advisory agreement on one month's notice. Should the Warrants be exercised, the Company is required to deliver the relevant amount of Ordinary Shares to Mr. Fedorov (who may request the Company convert such Ordinary Shares into GDRs (ISIN US87238U2073)) within 200 business days of the date on which the Warrants are exercised. Such Ordinary Shares (or GDRs) may not be transferred for six months following their delivery.

 

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff PR Department
Artem Lebedev
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202)
Alexandr Leonov
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738)
pr@tinkoff.ru

 

Tinkoff IR Department

Larisa Chernysheva
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov
+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 31010)

ir@tinkoff.ru

 

About Tinkoff Group

 

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail and SME financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, its mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, its asset management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

 

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

 

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 18.5m customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem. Tinkoff is the 3rd largest retail bank in Russia in terms of active client-base.

 

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 14.5%. The 3Q'21 IFRS net profit of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 16.5 bn. The ROE was 42.6%.

 

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. The centre is staffed by over 10,000 employees, making it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 10,000 representatives.

 

Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank in 2020 and 2018, and the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015. Tinkoff was also named the Best European Retail Bank of the Year by Retail Banker International in 2020. In 2021, the Banker recognised Tinkoff Bank as Russia's Best-Performing Bank. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

 

 

 

Notes

Inside information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by TCS Group Holding PLC to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

 
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 133621
EQS News ID: 1263610

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1263610&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
07:30aTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : notification of 5-year performance linked share warrants to Mr. Pa..
EQ
12/29Malaysia's TCS Group Appoints New Sponsor; Shares Up 3%
MT
12/27TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions in GDRs
EQ
12/27Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - November 2021
EQ
12/14TCS Group Holding Seeks Acquisitions
CI
11/30Russia's Tinkoff Bank Commits To Net-Zero Emissions
MT
11/30Tinkoff becomes Russia's first financial institution to join the Science Based Targets ..
EQ
11/26TCS Group Holding PLC acquired a 51% stake in Jump.Finance.
CI
11/24TCS Group Holding PLC reports record profit for the period in 3Q'21 and 9M'21
EQ
11/24TCS Group Holding PLC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year of 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 900 M - -
Net income 2021 851 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16 096 M 16 096 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 25 970
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
TCS Group Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 81,30 $
Average target price 97,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Charles Hughes Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pavel Sergeyevich Fedorov Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ilya Nikolaevich Pisemsky Chief Financial Officer
Constantinos Economides Chairman
Martin Robert Cocker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC143.89%16 096
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.84%468 823
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION47.25%365 829
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.93%246 570
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.44%193 062
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.35%189 560