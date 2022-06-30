Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TCS Group Holding PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   US87238U2033

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
3.193 USD   -.--%
01:30pTCS Group Holding PLC publishes 2021 Sustainability Report
EQ
06/29Britain sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin
RE
06/16Russia's Tinkoff introduces 3% commission on incoming SWIFT FX transfers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TCS Group Holding PLC publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

06/30/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

30-Jun-2022 / 20:29 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

 

Limassol, Cyprus - 30 June 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) (“TCS”, “We”, the "Group", the “Company”), a leading provider of financial and lifestyle services via its digital ecosystem, today announces the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report.

The report covers TCS Group Holding plc’s operations for the fiscal year ended 31 Dec 2021, unless otherwise noted. This report was prepared with reference to the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) 2021 and the company’s industry-specific Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

 

The 2021 Sustainability Report is available on the Group’s website at https://www.tinkoffgroup.com/.

 

Tinkoff IR team 

ir@tinkoffgroup.com

 

About TCS Group 

 

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

 

 

 
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 171901
EQS News ID: 1388303

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1388303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
01:30pTCS Group Holding PLC publishes 2021 Sustainability Report
EQ
06/29Britain sanctions Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin
RE
06/16Russia's Tinkoff introduces 3% commission on incoming SWIFT FX transfers
RE
06/10Russian c.bank to scrutinise banks' plans for fees on FX accounts
RE
06/09Russia's Tinkoff to charge monthly 1% fee on FX accounts to reduce exposure
RE
06/09Russia's Tinkoff to charge monthly 1% fee on FX accounts to reduce exposure
RE
06/08Tech firms request inclusion on Russia's domestic software list -RBC
RE
06/07Russian banks use exchange rate incentives to reduce forex deposits
RE
05/18Russia's TCS says first-quarter net profit fell, without giving figures
RE
05/18TCS Group Holding PLC releases highlights for Q1 2022 performance
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 159 M - -
Net income 2022 632 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 396 M 396 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 43 787
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
TCS Group Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,00 $
Average target price 99,70 $
Spread / Average Target 4 885%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilya Nikolaevich Pisemsky Chief Financial Officer
Constantinos Economides Executive Director
Margarita Hadjitofi Independent Non-Executive Director
Daniel Lesin Wolfe Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Trimithiotou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC-96.21%396
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.86%338 642
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%256 692
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%243 581
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.33%168 600
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.81%156 092