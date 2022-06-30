TCS Group Holding PLC publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

Limassol, Cyprus - 30 June 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) (“TCS”, “We”, the "Group", the “Company”), a leading provider of financial and lifestyle services via its digital ecosystem, today announces the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report.



The report covers TCS Group Holding plc’s operations for the fiscal year ended 31 Dec 2021, unless otherwise noted. This report was prepared with reference to the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards) 2021 and the company’s industry-specific Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

The 2021 Sustainability Report is available on the Group’s website at https://www.tinkoffgroup.com/.

