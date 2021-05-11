Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. TCS Group Holding PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   US87238U2033

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TCS Group Holding PLC reports record quarterly -3-

05/11/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Some of the information in this announcement may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group and Tinkoff Bank. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could," "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Group and Tinkoff Bank wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The Group and Tinkoff Bank do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Group and Tinkoff Bank, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries the Group operates in, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Group, Tinkoff Bank and their respective operations. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US87238U2033 
Category Code: QRF 
TIDM:          TCS 
LEI Code:      549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.:  104157 
EQS News ID:   1194880 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194880&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QRF -0.38% 12.95 Real-time Quote.14.54%
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC -1.19% 64.46 Delayed Quote.100.00%
All news about TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
03:01aTCS Group Holding PLC reports record quarterly -3-
DJ
03:01aTCS Group Holding PLC reports record quarterly -2-
DJ
03:01aTCS Group Holding PLC reports record quarterly profit for the period (net pro..
DJ
03:01aTCS  : reports record quarterly profit for the period (net profit) in 1Q'21
EQ
05/06TRANSACTIONS IN OWN GDRS : TCS Group Ups Buyback of GDRs
EQ
05/06TRANSACTIONS IN OWN GDRS : TCS Group Ups Buyback of GDRs
DJ
05/04TRANSACTIONS IN OWN GDRS : TCS Group Ups Buyback of GDRs
EQ
05/04TRANSACTIONS IN OWN GDRS : TCS Group Ups Buyback of GDRs
DJ
05/04TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : appointments of new -2-
DJ
05/04TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : appointments of new independent directors and set up of ..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 623 M - -
Net income 2021 738 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 0,10%
Capitalization 12 916 M 12 916 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 25 970
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
TCS Group Holding PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 54,26 $
Last Close Price 65,80 $
Spread / Highest target 9,42%
Spread / Average Target -17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Constantinos Economides Chairman
Jacques der Megredichyan Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin Robert Cocker Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexios Ioannides Director
Maria Trimithiotou Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC100.00%12 916
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.26.88%488 094
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.73%361 454
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.40%275 203
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.28%212 926
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%203 716