TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
TCS : Tinkoff Ranks in the Top-5 of Best Employers in Russia according to HeadHunter

02/15/2021 | 05:47am EST
Tinkoff Ranks in the Top-5 of Best Employers in Russia according to HeadHunter

Moscow, Russia - February 15, 2021
Tinkoff has ranked 4th in the Rating of Best Employers in Russia 2020, which is annually published by HeadHunter.

Tinkoff has also ranked 5th in HeadHunter's subrating Most Popular among Jobseekers based on the company's visibility and attractiveness for external audience.

When preparing the rating, employers were assessed by three key indicators: HR unit performance, Employee Net Promoter Score (willingness to recommend company as a place of work to friends) and jobseekers' opinion. In category of the largest companies with the headcount of 5,000 employees and more Tinkoff gained 118.2 points for all indicators cumulatively (of 142, which is the maximum for this year), while the companies that ranked 3rd and 2nd gained 119 points each.

Earlier on, Tinkoff ranked in the Top-3 of best employers in Russia according to Forbes. The rating was built on the experts' opinion such as the magazine board of directors' members and heads of reputable universities, who selected the most socially responsible companies from the list.

Disclaimer

TCS Group Holding plc published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 10:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
