TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
TCS : Tinkoff Tops The Banker's Best‑Performing Russian Banks List

02/04/2021 | 04:03am EST
Moscow, Russia - 2 February 2021.
Tinkoff Bank was named Russia's best-performing bank by The Banker, a leading international financial publication which is part of the Financial Times Group.

Tinkoff topped Russia's Best-Performing Banks Overall ranking, which uses 17 ratios to score such performance categories as growth, profitability, operational efficiency, asset quality, return on risk, liquidity, soundness and leverage. Each performance category receives equal weighting, according to the methodology.

The Banker also highlighted Tinkoff as Russia's second-fastest growing bank after Otkritie Financial Corporation, as well as the country's second-best performer in terms of both return on risk and soundness.

Oliver Hughes, CEO of Tinkoff Group, commented:

«We're pleased that The Banker has recognised Tinkoff's leadership in Russia's financial space. Our resilient, highly scalable business model and adaptability to customers' changing needs is fuelling our growth. We are firmly on track to reach our goal of 20 million customers by 2023, while retaining our focus on profitability.»

The Banker has been the trusted source of banking information since 1926. It provides economic and financial intelligence for the world's financial sector, including a unique database of more than 5,000 banks that helps maps their financial strength, soundness and their performance versus their peers.

Disclaimer

TCS Group Holding plc published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 09:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
