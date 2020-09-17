Log in
TCS : Tinkoff ranks among the Brand Finance Russia Top 50 most valuable brands

09/17/2020 | 05:25am EDT
Tinkoff ranks among the Brand Finance Russia Top 50 most valuable brands

Moscow, Russia - 21 August 2020.

Tinkoff has joined the Top 50 most valuable Russian brands as ranked by Brand Finance, a UK-based independent consultancy. The Tinkoff brand secured 39th place in the new Brand Finance Russia 50 2020 ranking.

Tinkoff was named a prominent new entrant along with Evraz and Metalloinvest, major players of the mining, metal and steel sector. The Tinkoff brand achieved above-average scores in customer familiarity, as well as performing strongly in innovation and quality of services.

Tinkoff became the only banking brand among new entrants to the 2020 ranking. The ranking features a total of five banking brands from Russia, including Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank and Alfa-Bank.

In February of this year, Tinkoff was also included in the Brand Finance Banking 500 2020 of the world's strongest banking brands. Tinkoff placed 326th in the ranking and was named among the Top 5 most valuable banking brands from Russia. In March, Brand Finance valued the Tinkoff brand at USD 402 million (an estimate of the net present value of the expected future cash flows to be generated by the brand for the company).

When valuing a brand, Brand Finance analyses its strength based on such metrics as marketing investments, customer loyalty, brand equity and the impact of these factors on business performance.

Brand Finance is an independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy present in over 20 countries.

Disclaimer

TCS Group Holding plc published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 09:24:10 UTC
