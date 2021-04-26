Log in
    TCS

TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC

(TCS)
Transactions in own GDRs: TCS Group Ups Buyback of GDRs

04/26/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
Transactions in own GDRs: TCS Group Ups Buyback of GDRs

27-Apr-2021 / 00:09 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transactions in own GDRs: TCS Group Ups Buyback of GDRs

 

Limassol, Cyprus - 26 April 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today publishes an update on buyback transactions in its GDRs.

On 22-26 April 2021, Group purchased a total of 73 330 GDRs at a gross average price per GDR of USD 58.2801, while the purchase price for each of the three days ranged as follows:

22 April - min $56,92; max $58,3 per GDR
23 April - min $58,28; max $59,0 per GDR

26 April - min $58,54; max $59,0 per GDR


The Buyback Programme is ongoing. The GDRs repurchased by the Company will be held in treasury pending cancellation or other permitted use.

The Programme was conducted consistent with the general authority to repurchase shares/GDRs granted by the Company's shareholders at the 2020 annual general meeting, and otherwise in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

 

 

For enquiries:

Tinkoff

Artem Lebedev
PR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2202)

Alexandr Leonov

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 35738)

pr@tinkoff.ru

Tinkoff

Larisa Chernysheva
IR Department

+ 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312)

Andrey Pavlov-Rusinov

ir@tinkoff.ru

 

About Tinkoff Group

 

TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail and SME financial services. It includes Tinkoff Bank, its mobile virtual network operator Tinkoff Mobile, Tinkoff Insurance, its asset management company Tinkoff Capital, Tinkoff Software DC, a network of development hubs in major Russian cities, and Tinkoff Education. The Group is currently developing Tinkoff ecosystem, which offers financial and lifestyle services.

 

The Group was founded in 2006 by Russian entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2013.

 

The Group's key business is Tinkoff Bank, a fully online bank that serves over 13 mn customers and forms the core of the Tinkoff ecosystem.

 

Tinkoff Bank is the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a share of 13.5%. The 2020 IFRS net profit of TCS Group Holding PLC amounted to RUB 44.2 billion. The ROE was above 40%.

 

With no branches, the Group serves all its customers remotely via online channels and a cloud-based call centre. The centre is staffed by over 10,000 employees, making it one of the largest in Europe. To ensure smooth delivery of the Group's products, the Group has a nationwide network of over 2,500 representatives.

 

In 2020 Tinkoff was named the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank and honoured with multiple other category wins at Global Finance's Digital Bank Awards 2020.Tinkoff was also recognised as Russia's Best-Performing Bank Overall by The Banker magazine, which scored Tinkoff's 2020 performance in the areas of growth, profitability, operational efficiency, asset quality, return on risk, liquidity, soundness and leverage. Tinkoff was also recognised among Russia's Top 3 Employers for 2020, according to Forbes.'

Earlier in 2018, Global Finance named Tinkoff Bank the world's Best Consumer Digital Bank, and in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2015, the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. In 2017 and 2013, the Banker recognized Tinkoff Bank as the Bank of the Year in Russia. The bank's mobile app has been consistently praised by local and global independent experts as the best of its kind (in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Deloitte and in 2018 by Global Finance).

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: POS
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 100679
EQS News ID: 1188396

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188396&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
