54,000,000 Ordinary Shares of TCS Group Holdings Berhad are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023.

Details:

The promoter of the company, namely, Dato IR Tee Chai Seng and Datin Koh Ah Nee agreed not to dispose of any shares of the company for a period six months from the listing date, expected to be July 23, 2020. Upon expiry of the first six month period, an aggregate of 45% of its shareholding will remain under lock-up. Thereafter, it may sell up to a maximum of one third of shares held under lock-up annually.