  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. TCS Group Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   MYQ0221OO000

TCS GROUP HOLDINGS

(TCS)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-02-23
0.2500 MYR   -1.96%
Russia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27
RE
2022TCS Group Holdings Berhad Announces Change of Address
CI
2022Factbox-Who is Russian businessman Vladimir Potanin?
RE
Russia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27

02/26/2023 | 12:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

(Reuters) - Russian online bank Tinkoff, run by TCS Group Holding, said on Sunday it would suspend trading in euros from Monday following the imposition of a further set of European Union sanctions.

The EU agreed a 10th round of punitive measures late on Friday to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. The package includes cutting off more banks, among them Tinkoff and the private Alfa-Bank, from the SWIFT global payments system.

"Withdrawals in euros will be available. Euro trading will be suspended from Feb. 27, 2023," Tinkoff said in a statement, adding that trading in other currencies would not be affected.

In a separate statement, Tinkoff said it had prepared counter-measures to the sanctions which would allow a transfer of assets to a new non-sanctioned company within three weeks.

Tinkoff Bank was set up by entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, who has become an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tinkov said last November he had renounced his Russian citizenship over the war in Ukraine.

Tinkoff was forced to sell his 35% stake in the bank's parent, TCS, to Russian metals magnate Vladimir Potanin last April, following a string of anti-war comments.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TCS GROUP HOLDINGS -1.96% 0.25 End-of-day quote.6.38%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.24% 75.98 Delayed Quote.4.69%
Financials
Sales 2021 204 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
Net income 2021 2,49 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
Net cash 2021 12,8 M 2,88 M 2,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 97,5 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,25 MYR
Average target price 0,30 MYR
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Managers and Directors
Tee Chai Seng Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Eric Lai Pak Lim Chief Financial Officer
Izzuddin bin Dali Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamad Othman Bin Zainal Azim Independent Non-Executive Director
Guan Hoe Ooi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDINGS6.38%22
VINCI13.24%62 674
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.28%36 148
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.50%33 880
QUANTA SERVICES12.73%23 132
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.21%20 144