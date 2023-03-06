Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. TCS Group Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCS   MYQ0221OO000

TCS GROUP HOLDINGS

(TCS)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-03-02
0.2300 MYR   +2.22%
Russia's Tinkoff cancels dollar Eurobond interest payment after EU sanctions
RE
Russia's Tinkoff banking app removed from App Store
RE
TCS Group Holdings Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Russia's Tinkoff cancels dollar Eurobond interest payment after EU sanctions

03/06/2023 | 03:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian online bank Tinkoff has cancelled interest payments due later this month on a dollar-denominated Eurobond, days after being targeted with Western sanctions, the lender's Eurobond issuer said.

Tinkoff, owned by TCS Group Holding, was included in the EU's tenth package of sanctions against Russia outlined last week following Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine. It has already been forced to suspend some trading in euros and had its app removed from the App Store.

The Eurobond issuer, TCS Finance D.A.S, which is also part of the TCS group, said it was notified on March 3 that Tinkoff had cancelled the payment of interest, due on March 15, accrued on a $300 million perpetual bond.

The issuer said interest on March 15 would be automatically cancelled as a result.

It added that noteholders would be deemed to "irrevocably waive their right to receive, and no longer have any rights against the issuer or any other party with respect to payment of the March 2023 interest".

Tinkoff did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Founded as a specialist credit card provider by entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov, now an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin, Tinkoff has grown rapidly over the last decade and is listed as one of the central bank's 13 systemically important financial institutions in Russia.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC 0.00% 3.193 Delayed Quote.-96.21%
TCS GROUP HOLDINGS 2.22% 0.23 End-of-day quote.-2.13%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.26% 75.4 Delayed Quote.5.00%
Sales 2021 204 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
Net income 2021 2,49 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
Net cash 2021 12,8 M 2,86 M 2,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89,7 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,3%
TCS Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,23 MYR
Average target price 0,30 MYR
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Tee Chai Seng Managing Director & Non-Independent Director
Eric Lai Pak Lim Chief Financial Officer
Izzuddin bin Dali Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mohamad Othman Bin Zainal Azim Independent Non-Executive Director
Guan Hoe Ooi Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TCS GROUP HOLDINGS-2.13%20
VINCI16.50%64 778
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.52%37 099
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.12%36 979
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.14.47%23 489
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED19.96%22 388