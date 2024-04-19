BEIJING, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ: TCTM) ("TCTM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of IT-focused supplementary STEM education services in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission after the U.S. market closes on April 19, 2024. The annual report can be accessed on TCTM's investor relations website at https://ir.tctm.cn/. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About TCTM Kids IT Education Inc.

TCTM is a leading provider of IT-focused supplementary STEM education services in China. Through its innovative education platform combining live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules, TCTM offers IT-focused supplementary STEM education programs, including computer coding and robotics programming courses, etc., targeting students between three and eighteen years of age. Aiming to encourage "code to learn," TCTM embraces the latest trends in STEM education and technology to develop children's logical thinking and learning abilities while allowing them to discover their interests and potential.

