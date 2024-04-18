·

Xiaolan Tang has been appointed as Senior Vice President. Mr. Tang joined our Company in 2007, and served as the head of sales and marketing, deputy general manager of our northern region, general manager of our midwestern region. Between 2015 and 2019, Mr. Tang took part in founding Dajiangtai.com, an online IT professional education company, and VIPCODE, an online coding education company for children and teenagers, and served as the vice president of operations. In April 2020, Mr. Tang rejoined our Company and served as our vice president of sales and marketing. Mr. Tang has over 20 years of experience in the sales and marketing for the education industry, the business operations and management of corporate matters. Mr. Tang received a bachelor's degree in management from Jilin University in 2001.