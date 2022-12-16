Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TSI   US8723401043

TCW STRATEGIC INCOME FUND, INC.

(TSI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-12-16 pm EST
4.730 USD   -0.42%
09/29 TCW STRATEGIC INCOME FUND, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/16 TCW Strategic Income Fund Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.06 per Share, Payable Oct. 14 to Shareholders as of Sept. 30
MT
09/16 TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution
BU
Summary 
Summary

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Year End Distribution

12/16/2022 | 04:17pm EST
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TSI) today announced a year-end distribution of $0.1533 per share to holders of record on December 30, 2022 and payable January 13, 2023. The distribution represents a regular quarterly net investment income distribution of $0.06, $0.0808 of long-term capital gain, and an additional special year-end distribution of $0.0125 from net investment income.

The distribution is based on a policy that was approved by the Board of Directors in December 2013 which was to pay distributions out of the Fund’s accumulated net investment income and/or other sources subject to the requirements of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and Sub-chapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The Directors will regularly monitor conditions and circumstances relating to the distribution of dividends and make such changes as they, in consultation with the Fund’s portfolio managers, deem appropriate. Distribution policy is a matter of Board discretion and may be modified or terminated at any time without prior notice.

TSI is a closed-end fund listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund began operations in March 1987 and currently has net assets of approximately $245 million.

About The TCW Group

TCW is a leading global asset management firm with a broad range of products across fixed income, equities, emerging markets and alternative investments. With more than four decades of investment experience, TCW today manages approximately $206 billion in client assets. Through the MetWest Funds and TCW Funds families, TCW manages one of the largest mutual fund complexes in the U.S. TCW’s clients include many of the world’s largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.

Various matters discussed in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected or contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including general economic conditions, overall availability of certain types of securities for investment by the Fund, the level of volatility in the securities markets and in the share price of the Fund, and other risk factors outlined in the Fund’s SEC Filings.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,9 M - -
Net income 2021 10,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,00  - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 5,86%
Capitalization 227 M 227 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TCW STRATEGIC INCOME FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TCW STRATEGIC INCOME FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard M. Villa Chief Financial, Treasurer & Accounting Officer
Samuel P. Bell Independent Director
Peter B. McMillan Independent Director
Victoria B. Rogers Independent Director
Andrew W. Tarica Independent Director
