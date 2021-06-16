Log in
    TSI   US8723401043

TCW STRATEGIC INCOME FUND, INC.

(TSI)
  Report
TCW Strategic Income Fund : Announces Quarterly Distribution

06/16/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TSI) today announced a quarterly distribution of $0.055 per share payable to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021, with the payable date of July 9, 2021.

The distribution is based on a policy that was approved by the Board of Directors in December 2013 which was to pay distributions out of the Fund’s accumulated net investment income and/or other sources subject to the requirements of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and Sub-chapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The Directors will regularly monitor conditions and circumstances relating to the distribution of dividends and make such changes as they, in consultation with the Fund’s portfolio managers, deem appropriate. Distribution policy is a matter of Board discretion and may be modified or terminated at any time without prior notice.

TSI is a closed-end fund listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund began operations in March 1987 and currently has net assets of approximately $286 million.

About The TCW Group

TCW is a leading global asset management firm with a broad range of products across fixed income, equities, emerging markets and alternative investments. With half a century of investment experience, TCW today manages approximately $253 billion in client assets. Through the MetWest Funds and TCW Funds families, TCW manages one of the largest mutual fund complexes in the U.S. TCW’s clients include many of the world’s largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.

Various matters discussed in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected or contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including general economic conditions, overall availability of certain types of securities for investment by the Fund, the level of volatility in the securities markets and in the share price of the Fund, and other risk factors outlined in the Fund’s SEC Filings.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16,3 M - -
Net income 2020 18,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 4,83%
Capitalization 280 M 280 M -
EV / Sales 2019 15,3x
Capi. / Sales 2020 16,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart TCW STRATEGIC INCOME FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TCW STRATEGIC INCOME FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard M. Villa Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick C. Haden Independent Chairman
Jeffrey A. Engelsman Chief Compliance Officer
Samuel P. Bell Independent Director
Peter B. McMillan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TCW STRATEGIC INCOME FUND, INC.3.16%280
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.74%8 546
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.78%4 193
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION64.14%3 443
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.36.29%2 793
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.91%2 591