TD Power Systems Limited announced that Mr. Chandrashekhar K B has been appointed as Head of Human Resources of the company with effect from January 05, 2024. Mr. Chandrashekhar K B possesses sixteen years of experience in HR-related roles with expertise in industrial relations and EHS management. He holds a Master's degree in Social Work (MSW) from SDM College, Ujire, Mangalore, and a Bachelor of Law degree from VV Pura Law College, Bangalore, affiliated with Karnataka State Law University.

His most recent working experience was with Yazaki India Pvt. Ltd, as HR-Head.