TD SYNNEX Partners can now move their clients beyond mere “accessing” to “operating” safely and securely

Cyolo, the access company for the industrial enterprise, today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The powerful combination of TD SYNNEX’s solution aggregation capabilities and Cyolo’s highly disruptive, distributed secure remote access platform will lead partners to new service lines of revenue. The partnership empowers TD SYNNEX and Cyolo partners to tap into the increased enterprise demand of Secure Remote Access in operational technology (OT), critical infrastructure, cyber physical environments, and their corresponding buying centers.

The partnership with TD SYNNEX serves as the cornerstone of the Cyolo PRO (Privilege Remote Operations) launch. The recently launched Cyolo PRO Platform allows service providers, integrators, OT, IT personnel and other third parties to securely access and safely operate applications, devices and systems in the most critical environments. Cyolo PRO takes secure remote access to new levels with its distributed architecture and its converged security stack capabilities. Cyolo is cloud routed and cloud managed without being cloud hosted. Unlike current technologies such as VPN and SASE that provide users with full access to the network, Cyolo PRO enables secure and privileged access by connecting robustly verified identities to applications with persistent authorization.

“The strategic nature of our TD SYNNEX relationship is a pivotal step in realizing our commitment to delivering future-ready, safe and secure privilege access solutions to the massive industrial market,” said Cyolo’s EVP Corporate Development and OT GM Joe O’Donnell. “Through this collaboration, TD SYNNEX’s partners can bring Cyolo PRO to a broader range of OT, IT and Cyber Physical stakeholders. This increases safety, security and accelerates operational agility. The solution’s capability to seamlessly fit into existing architectures without extensive change management processes is critical in OT environments, as even the slightest network and security change can yield significant consequences.”

This global partnership enables thousands of TD SYNNEX integrators, VARs, MSSPs and Carriers to provide next generation SRA/RPAM (Remote Privilege Access Management) services to their respective customers. Cyolo PRO enables TD SYNNEX partners to address the fast-growing OT and Cyber Physical markets by focusing on crucial elements that increase their clients’ operational agility, improves customers’ security and providing safe yet swift implementations with the lowest cost of change.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Day, VP Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions at TD SYNNEX. "With Cyolo added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

To learn more about Cyolo PRO, please visit: https://cyolo.io/product

About Cyolo

Cyolo replaces current SRA implementations with next gen privileged remote operations by connecting verified identities directly to applications with continuous authorization throughout the connection. Purpose-built for deployment in every type of environment, Cyolo PRO combines multiple Remote Privilege Access Management (RPAM) security functions required to mitigate high-risk access, including zero-trust access for users and devices, MFA for the last mile, IdP capabilities, credentials vault, secure file transfer, supervised access, session recording, and much more into a single, cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, and user-friendly platform. For more information visit cyolo.io or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

