Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, today announced the integration of Intel® Xeon® 6 processors into Hyve-designed motherboards and systems. This collaboration with Intel marks a significant step forward in meeting the diverse performance and efficiency requirements of modern computing environments, from high-performance AI applications to exceptional efficiency and cloud scalability.

Hyve Solutions is working with its customers to embrace the latest in Intel’s technology leadership, bringing cutting-edge advancements directly to their operations. Intel® Xeon® 6 is now a core component of the Hyve-designed HS9124 motherboard and are utilized in systems tailored for deep learning and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

“Intel® Xeon® 6 delivers unparalleled performance and scalability, making them ideal for a wide range of applications, from HPC to AI, storage, and networking,” said Hyve President Steve Ichinaga. “They also enable data center consolidation, reducing space and power requirements.”

Intel Xeon 6 processors feature two unique microarchitectures, delivering high performance and power efficiency across the widest range of workloads. Intel Xeon processors with E-cores are optimized to deliver efficiency in cloud native workloads. While Intel Xeon processors with P-cores are optimized for parallel processing of multiple data elements, thereby ensuring exceptional performance in traditional data center workloads. Hyve is announcing products supporting Intel Xeon 6 processors with E-cores today, with offering of P-core solutions in the future.

“Intel and Hyve Solutions share a similar commitment to innovation and technology leadership,” said Justin Hotard, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center and AI Group at Intel Corporation. “Our most recent collaboration centered around Intel Xeon 6 processors focuses on enabling customers to maximize their investments and their system efficiency when targeting the latest HPC, AI, and cloud-native workloads.”

Intel Xeon 6 processors feature the fastest DDR5 memory, including Multiplexed Combined Rank DIMMs (MCR DIMMs), for maximum throughput. The flexibility of Intel Xeon 6 is evident in the range of SKUs available, offering up to 144 cores and 8 memory channels for high overall performance integrated into Hyve’s solutions.

As a fully vertical integrated original design manufacturer with SMT operations based in the US, Hyve utilizes its extensive design and manufacturing expertise, along with its global footprint, to swiftly and efficiently deploy AI datacenter architectures. Hyve’s ongoing relationship with Intel underscores its dedication to providing scalable AI data center architectures that evolve with customer needs, pushing the boundaries of what’s achieveable in AI innovation.

About Hyve Solutions Corporation

Hyve Solutions Corporation is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com or email sales@hyvesolutions.com.

About TD SYNNEX Corporation

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

