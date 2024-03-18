Products cater to demands of AI datacenters, hybrid cloud, and edge deployments.

Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, is showcasing at the NVIDIA GTC AI conference this week an array of products tailored for the entire AI lifecycle and catering to the demands of AI datacenters, hybrid cloud, and edge deployments.

Hyve’s offerings underscore its dedication to the design and deployment of advancements in AI and underscore its collaborations with industry leaders such as NVIDIA.

“Our commitment to technology leadership, coupled with our innovative building block strategy, uniquely positions us to meet the evolving AI needs of our customers,” said Steve Ichinaga, President, Hyve Solutions. “This includes the design of liquid-cooled servers and racks as well as scalable testing and deployment across our global integration centers.”

By leveraging NVIDIA MGX and Open Compute Project’s ORv3, OAM-UBB, and DC-MHS specifications, along with liquid cooling solutions, Hyve extends its building block strategy for a modular approach. This standardized approach allows the company to address various datacenter architectures, facilitating faster time to market and improved sustainability.

Hyve will be showcasing its generational AI platforms at the show, including:

NVIDIA MGX / OCP DC-MHS 2U Optimized Generational Platforms for Compute, Storage and Ruggedized Edge

OAM-UBB 4U Scalable HPC-AI Reference Platform

Next Generation AI-Optimized ORv3 Liquid-Cooled Enclosure

Various 1U Liquid-Cooled Inference Platforms

Hyve’s commitment to excellence extends beyond technology solutions. As the go-to partner for original design manufacturing (ODM) for the hyperscale market, Hyve boasts US-based surface mount technology (SMT) capabilities, deep and secure supply chain expertise, and a large, global footprint. This not only underscores Hyve’s dedication to supporting domestic innovation but also ensures that clients receive products of the highest quality, manufactured within the US or wherever they require.

Explore Hyve’s innovative solutions firsthand at Booth 1129 during the 2024 NVIDIA GTC AI conference running March 18-21 at the San Jose Convention Center, located in San Jose, California. For more information, contact sales at Sales@HyveSolutions.com.

About Hyve Solutions Corporation

Hyve Solutions Corporation is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com, email sales@hyvesolutions.com or call (855) 869-6973.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

© Copyright 2024 TD SYNNEX. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, Hyve Solutions, the TD SYNNEX Logo and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, Hyve Solutions, the TD SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318227321/en/