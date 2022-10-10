Hyve Solutions promotes Gina Rugani to Chief Operating Officer

Industry veteran and longtime TD SYNNEX leader, Rugani will be responsible for HR, IT, warehouse, traffic, procurement, manufacturing operations and security

Hyve Solutions Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and a leading provider of hyperscale digital infrastructures, has promoted Gina Rugani to Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Steve Ichinaga, President and founder of Hyve Solutions. An industry veteran, Rugani’s career has spanned from marketing to sales to IT, and most recently, business operations.

Gina Rugani, Chief Operating Officer, Hyve Solutions (Photo:Business Wire)

Rugani began her career at Compac Microelectronics in 1990 in sales and marketing. She was part of the team, along with Ichinaga, that renamed the company to SYNNEX Corporation. In 2000 she transitioned to work with IT to develop the company’s software system that handles sales and product management. She also initiated the business process outsourcing organization supporting the same groups. A few years later she created the sales operations organization responsible for system development and process improvements to facilitate sales and product management business units.

In 2007 Rugani’s role expanded into business operations with oversight and responsibility covering all business units. She spent the next decade supporting and developing the teams responsible for managing SYNNEX Corporation’s proprietary ERP system, cross-departmental process and procedure improvements, and the systematic solutions for its evolving businesses in areas such as Ecommerce, Cloud, Renewals, Services and Manufacturing. She also accumulated other areas of responsibility such as HRIS, business intelligence, merger/acquisition business onboarding.

She was promoted to vice president of business operations in 2008, then to corporate vice president in 2015. She began working at Hyve Solutions in 2019.

“I have worked with Gina for more than 30 years, and I am thrilled to announce her new role as COO at Hyve Solutions,” said Ichinaga. “She has played such an important role in each chapter of our company’s growth, solving problems and adding value to any project she’s a part of. Gina is a dynamic leader with a heart for what we do, and I couldn’t be happier to work alongside her as we head into our next phase of growth.”

“I’m very excited to expand my responsibilities as COO,” said Rugani. “Hyve Solutions is a transformative business that has made a tremendous impact in the tech industry, especially when it comes to hyperscale datacenters. I feel privileged to have seen this company evolve to what it is today, and I look forward to its bright future.”

About Hyve Solutions

Hyve Solutions is a leader in the design to worldwide deployment of hyperscale digital infrastructures. In partnership with customers, Hyve leverages deep-seated industry experience and strong vendor partnerships to design and deliver purpose-built server, storage, and networking solutions to meet datacenter demands for today and beyond. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information about Hyve Solutions, visit hyvesolutions.com, email sales@hyvesolutions.com or call (855) 869-6973.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

