    SNX   US87162W1009

TD SYNNEX CORPORATION

(SNX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:38:57 2023-02-21 am EST
99.86 USD   -1.26%
TD SYNNEX DONATES FURNITURE WITH FAIR MARKET VALUE OF ALMOST £160K TO CHARITY; Basingstoke office move sees desks, chairs and other items donated with 135,205 kilograms of carbon savings made through 100 percent re-use
AQ
Barclays Initiates TD SYNNEX at Equalweight With $109 Price Target
MT
Let the dust settle
MS
Perimeter 81 Partners with TD SYNNEX to Expand Distribution of Award-Winning Platform

02/21/2023 | 09:14am EST
Agreement empowers Perimeter 81 to share its innovative solutions to a greater number of customers

Mitigating persistent cyber threats has made network security mission critical for businesses of all sizes. The 2022 U.S. Cybersecurity Census Report found that the average business experiences 42 cyberattacks each year, amplifying the need for a comprehensive solution. Perimeter 81, the rapidly-growing SASE platform, differentiated by ease-of-use and robustness, has partnered with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to make its award-winning platform available to more organizations in need.

Perimeter 81 recently earned Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Europe Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the network cybersecurity category, proving it can be a valuable asset to managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs). Perimeter 81’s platform helps partners quickly develop their network security practice and ramp up recurring revenue by offering the proven solution.

“Perimeter 81 has shown tremendous growth this year and partnering with TD SYNNEX enhances our ability to scale further and go to market efficiently,” said Richard Farbman, Vice President of Channel Sales at Perimeter 81. “Our platform is a one-stop shop that doesn’t require additional hardware, so MSPs and VARs can fulfill the necessity of building secure networks for their customers that result in quick and demonstrable success.”

The partnership validates Perimeter 81’s commitment to providing secure network access for the modern workforce. It recently added an intuitive Secure Web Gateway, ensuring that company employees are safe from malicious websites and unsafe content, no matter where they are, without any additional tools.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," Scott Young, Senior Vice President, Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "With Perimeter 81 as part of our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

Learn more about Perimeter 81’s partner program.

About Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 delivers a robust, yet easy to use, converged network and network security platform which connects all users, in the office or remote, to all corporate resources, located on-prem or in the cloud. It is delivered as an easy to use cloud-native service, and managed from a unified console. It enables any business to build a secure corporate network over a private global backbone, without any hardware and within minutes.

Perimeter 81’s solution is used by more than 2,800 customers worldwide, across a wide range of industries. Our partners are among the world’s leading integrators, managed service providers, and channel resellers.

The company has offices in NY, LA, UK and Tel-Aviv. www.perimeter81.com

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
02/14Td Synnex : Tech Data Launches Enhanced Cloud Services Portfolio to drive partner success ..
PU
02/13TD SYNNEX Unveils First Corporate Citizenship Report
BU
02/07Insider Sell: Td Synnex
MT
02/07TD SYNNEX and VMware give partners opportunity to offer free security self-assessments ..
AQ
02/03Intersection, Maverick announce leadership choices
AQ
02/03TD SYNNEX Named a 2023 Fortune World's Most Admired Company
BU
02/03Td synnex named a 2023 fortune world's most admired company
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 64 561 M - -
Net income 2023 811 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 1,38%
Capitalization 9 568 M 9 568 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 84,8%
TD SYNNEX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TD SYNNEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 101,13 $
Average target price 127,64 $
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard T. Hume President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marshall W. Witt Chief Financial Officer
Dennis J. Polk Executive Chairman
Bo Li Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Bonnie K. Smith Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION6.78%9 568
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.5.62%30 421
HP INC.12.24%29 622
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY2.51%21 216
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC33.55%14 508
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED10.76%10 992