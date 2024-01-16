Official TD SYNNEX CORPORATION press release

More than 2,000 partners have engaged in the TD SYNNEX Enablement Journey, as Microsoft expands Copilot for Microsoft 365 availability for Cloud Solution Providers

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) recently surpassed the milestone of more than 2,000 partners engaged in its Enablement Journey for Copilot for Microsoft 365, which has now been expanded to be available to cloud solution providers. In addition, more than 500 individuals have received certification in the TD SYNNEX program.

These recent milestones demonstrate industry eagerness to develop expertise and resources that will help partners capitalize on the transformative opportunity behind generative AI, fueled by industry accomplishments like the Copilot availability expansion announced yesterday. Copilot for Microsoft 365 unlocks user productivity and unleashes creativity across widely used Microsoft apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams. It also includes enterprise-grade security, privacy, compliance, and responsible AI to ensure all data processing happens inside a Microsoft 365 tenant.

"We're ecstatic about the overwhelming interest in our Enablement Journey for Copilot thus far and the forthcoming availability in CSP that will enable more businesses and end-users to access this transformative tool," said Reza Honarmand, Global Senior Vice President, Cloud, TD SYNNEX. "As Microsoft extends Copilot availability to all partners, TD SYNNEX is proud to lead AI transformation in the channel. Our Enablement Journey is providing not only deep technical and operational expertise to partners but also guidance for embracing an organizational culture shift that redefines efficiency and productivity."

The TD SYNNEX Enablement Journey lays a foundation for a seamless transition, offering partners the support they need to help their customers achieve the promise of enhanced collaboration, streamlined processes, and unparalleled productivity gains. TD SYNNEX and Microsoft's collaboration intensifies as Copilot for Microsoft 365 becomes available across the channel and promises innovations that will reshape how partners and their customers approach work in the digital landscape.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our availability of Copilot for Microsoft 365 to Cloud Service Providers and we commend TD SYNNEX’s dedication to empowering partners to leverage this transformational technology across a wider audience than ever before,” said David Smith, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales, Microsoft. “Together, Microsoft and TD SYNNEX are helping businesses harness the power of AI, reshaping how work gets done in the digital age.”

Mark Phillips, Chief Commercial Officer of Wavenet, a rapidly growing UK-based Microsoft MSP and TD SYNNEX partner has begun exploring Copilot capabilities. “Clearly the potential is extremely significant but customers need help in working out where to start and how to execute in ways that have a material commercial impact, it is our intention to invest strongly in this area. The enablement resources from TD SYNNEX support this effort, and we are already working on a number of AI related initiatives focused on preparation for Microsoft 365 Copilot.”

Customers who are interested in learning more about the TD SYNNEX Enablement Journey for Copilot for Microsoft 365 can contact their local TD SYNNEX Microsoft Cloud Specialist or visit regional landing pages for Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and North America.

